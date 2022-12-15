NewJeans unveils new teaser video for Ditto MV, drops promotion calendar for OMG

NewJeans is all set to make their first ever comeback with ‘Ditto’ and ‘OMG.’ We are all excited!

Written by Savani Kulkarni   |  Updated on Dec 15, 2022   |  03:28 PM IST  |  5.6K
NewJeans- 'Ditto' teaser video: courtesy HYBE LABELS
NewJeans- 'Ditto' teaser video

NewJeans has teased fans with a new teaser video for their track ‘Ditto.’ They released the teaser on December 14, 2022.

‘Ditto’- teaser video

The teaser video is released on HYBE Labels official YouTube channel. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyejin, all members of NewJeans, sprint through a school's hallway as a door opens to start the teaser. The girls can be seen racing around the school in their uniforms with joy. This scene has heavenly and breathy vocals, and the 21-second preview concludes with their title track. As fans eagerly await new songs from the girls, they are interested to learn more about the concept.

NewJeans ‘OMG’ Promotion Calendar

On December 15, 2022 NewJeans posted a cute promotion calendar for their album ‘OMG’ on their official twitter account. The schedule is as follows:

December 19, 6 PM (KST)- ‘Ditto’ MV/ Pre release single

December 21 - NewJeans holiday special

December 23- NewJeans Pop-up

January 2, 5 PM (KST)- Countdown live YouTube/ Weverse

January 2, 6 PM (KST)- ‘OMG’ MV/ Album release

NewJeans- ‘Ditto’ and ‘OMG’ 

On December 12, 2022 it was announced that NewJeans will be making their first comeback in winter. They had released motion teasers regarding their comeback on their official Twitter account. ‘Ditto’ will be a pre- release single which will be out on December 19, 6PM KST. Whereas their album ‘OMG’ will be released next month on January 2, 2023 at 6 PM KST. Ditto's teaser video has already been out, and fans are bursting with anticipation for its release.

Check out the teaser video below!

Credits: HYBE Labels

