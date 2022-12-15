NewJeans unveils new teaser video for Ditto MV, drops promotion calendar for OMG
NewJeans is all set to make their first ever comeback with ‘Ditto’ and ‘OMG.’ We are all excited!
NewJeans has teased fans with a new teaser video for their track ‘Ditto.’ They released the teaser on December 14, 2022.
‘Ditto’- teaser video
The teaser video is released on HYBE Labels official YouTube channel. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyejin, all members of NewJeans, sprint through a school's hallway as a door opens to start the teaser. The girls can be seen racing around the school in their uniforms with joy. This scene has heavenly and breathy vocals, and the 21-second preview concludes with their title track. As fans eagerly await new songs from the girls, they are interested to learn more about the concept.
NewJeans ‘OMG’ Promotion Calendar
On December 15, 2022 NewJeans posted a cute promotion calendar for their album ‘OMG’ on their official twitter account. The schedule is as follows:
December 19, 6 PM (KST)- ‘Ditto’ MV/ Pre release single
December 21 - NewJeans holiday special
December 23- NewJeans Pop-up
January 2, 5 PM (KST)- Countdown live YouTube/ Weverse
January 2, 6 PM (KST)- ‘OMG’ MV/ Album release
NewJeans- ‘Ditto’ and ‘OMG’
On December 12, 2022 it was announced that NewJeans will be making their first comeback in winter. They had released motion teasers regarding their comeback on their official Twitter account. ‘Ditto’ will be a pre- release single which will be out on December 19, 6PM KST. Whereas their album ‘OMG’ will be released next month on January 2, 2023 at 6 PM KST. Ditto's teaser video has already been out, and fans are bursting with anticipation for its release.
Check out the teaser video below!
ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha admits watching a BLACKPINK concert inspired her to pursue K-pop
What do you think will be the concept? Let us know in the comments below!
Currently pursuing Bachelors in Mass Media, Savani is a K-pop and K-drama enthusiast. Given an option she would love to ... Read more