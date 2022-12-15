NewJeans unveils new teaser video for Ditto MV, drops promotion calendar for OMG

NewJeans has teased fans with a new teaser video for their track ‘Ditto.’ They released the teaser on December 14, 2022.

The teaser video is released on HYBE Labels official YouTube channel. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyejin, all members of NewJeans, sprint through a school's hallway as a door opens to start the teaser. The girls can be seen racing around the school in their uniforms with joy. This scene has heavenly and breathy vocals, and the 21-second preview concludes with their title track. As fans eagerly await new songs from the girls, they are interested to learn more about the concept.

NewJeans ‘OMG’ Promotion Calendar

On December 15, 2022 NewJeans posted a cute promotion calendar for their album ‘OMG’ on their official twitter account. The schedule is as follows:

December 19, 6 PM (KST)- ‘Ditto’ MV/ Pre release single

December 21 - NewJeans holiday special

December 23- NewJeans Pop-up

January 2, 5 PM (KST)- Countdown live YouTube/ Weverse

January 2, 6 PM (KST)- ‘OMG’ MV/ Album release