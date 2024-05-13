NewJeans' upcoming Japanese debut single Supernatural has Pharrell Williams as composer and lyricist

NewJeans have been under a microscope since the HYBE and ADOR battle’s beginning. Fans are worried and waiting for the girl group to make a comeback stronger than ever.

NewJeans declared that they will be finally making their Japanese debut this year with a new single album Supernatural. The new developments have revealed that famous American producer and rapper Pharrell Williams has worked on Supernatural.

NewJeans announced their Japanese debut single Supernatural on May 10, 2024, with the first concept photos across their official social media.

NewJeans announced their Japanese debut single Supernatural on May 10, 2024, with the first concept photos across their official social media.

On May 13, 2024, ADOR (NewJeans’ agency) announced that renowned American producer, composer, rapper, and songwriter Pharrell Williams has participated in NewJeans’ upcoming Japanese single Supernatural.

On this day, it was confirmed that Pharrell Williams is credited as composer and lyricist for NewJeans’ forthcoming single Supernatural. Supernatural will mark NewJeans' debut in Japan as their first full Japanese single.

Meanwhile, Supernatural is set to release on June 21, 2024, along with the B-side track Right Now and the instrumentals of both songs. Furthermore, Supernatural is a harmonious melody that will highlight the vocals of NewJeans members.

Pharrell Williams on the other hand is an American music producer, singer, rapper, songwriter, and fashion designer who has been recognized for his overpowering presence in the music world. Recently, he collaborated with Miley Cyrus on the single Work It Out as a producer.

Know more about NewJeans’ recent activities

NewJeans are set to make their Korean comeback soon with the single How Sweet set to release on May 24, 2024. They unveiled a fun and soothing music video for the B-side track Bubblegum on April 27, 2024, the video was received with love as it trended on YouTube for weeks.

In other news, NewJeans have collaborated with famous cultural icons of Japan Murakami Takashi and Hiroshi Fujiwara for their upcoming Japanese debut, Supernatural.

Furthermore, NewJeans will be holding a fan meet in Japan named Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome, soon after they drop Supernatural. The fan meeting will take place at Tokyo Dome for two days June 26 and 27.

ALSO READ: Why did HYBE initiate investigation of NewJeans’ agency ADOR and CEO Min Hee Jin? Brewing power battle explained