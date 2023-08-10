NewJeans' use of iPhone during ETA performance invites trouble? Video reviewed for indirect advertisement

NewJeans' ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) is to be investigated by the Korea Communications Standards Commission. The group recently performed one of their title tracks ETA on the SBS Inkigayo music show. There was not a single problem until netizens witnessed the group using iPhone 14 Pro during the performance. After receiving complaints in big numbers the commission has decided to investigate this matter closely.

NewJeans ETA performance with iPhone 14 Pro

On July 30, the HYBE LABELS' girl group performed ETA, one of the three title tracks, during the SBS Inkigayo music show broadcast. The girls are seen using the iPhone 14 pro as the song started singing, just after a few seconds one of them pulled the phone to click pictures with other members, and it appeared for around 20 seconds of the performance. Netizens reacted negatively while pointing out the use of the phone during a live broadcast performance. A close-up shot where the phone is visible has also been witnessed, netizens said that this is an indirect advertisement and they do not wish to see such promotions during a music show. According to the netizens, some clips also seemed to be taken from the mobile. Due to the increase in unhappy comments about the ETA performance, the Korea Communications Standards Commission on August 9, decided to do an investigation into whether the use of a phone violated any law or not. Following, Article 47 of the Regulations on Broadcasting Deliberation, it is agreed that any indirect advertisement should not disrupt the flow of the broadcast, etc.

About the ETA music video

The highly anticipated NewJeans album Get Up dropped on July 21, alongside the official music video of ETA. Given in the description, the song was filmed completely on iPhone 14 Pro in collaboration with Apple. The girls are seen playing around with the phone on Facetime, capturing the moments around together. However, no one was expecting the girls to use the phone during the live broadcast of SBS Inkigayo music show. It is yet to be decided what kind of conclusion will be made by the commission regarding phone usage.

