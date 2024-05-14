NewJeans gives voice to official Korean guide audio at the British Museum

NewJeans has contributed voluntarily by recording voice introductions as revealed by their agency ADOR on the 14th of May. This is for significant exhibits within the Korean Gallery at the British Museum, ranked among the top three museums worldwide.

NewJeans narration of official Korean guide

NewJeans, narrating in Korean, have provided voiceovers for various significant pieces, including a celadon vase adorned with floral motifs, inlaid celadon dating back to the 1300s, a white porcelain moon jar from the Joseon Dynasty, a painting depicting the Four Heavenly Kings of Buddhism, and a 1700s replication of traditional Korean architecture, the Sarangbang.

Expressing their pride and delight in this opportunity, NewJeans remarked, "We are honoured and delighted to be part of this meaningful initiative, which highlights the elegance and beauty of Korea. We hope that many people will tune in."

Starting May 14, the Korea-themed tour, featuring narration by NewJeans, is accessible through the British Museum audio app. Additionally, NewJeans provides Korean descriptions for specific artifacts related to Roman Britain, such as a bronze bust of Emperor Hadrian.

More about NewJeans

Meanwhile, NewJeans is gearing up for their comeback on the 24th of May with their latest double single titled How Sweet, which includes the title track How Sweet, alongside the song Bubble Gum, as well as instrumental versions, totaling four tracks.

The music video for Bubble Gum, which was pre-released on the 27th of April, dominated the YouTube Korea Weekly Popular Music Video chart for two consecutive weeks and maintained a strong position on the global weekly chart, indicating its remarkable performance.

Furthermore, on the 21st of June, NewJeans is scheduled to debut their single Supernatural in Japan, accompanied by a fan meeting at the Tokyo Dome. Their ongoing collaborations with cultural luminaries like Takashi Murakami and Hiroshi Fujiwara have heightened anticipation on a global scale.

NewJeans is also set to make an appearance on the KBS2 variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, as reported by numerous Korean media outlets. The show's production team confirmed their participation, stating that the members have already completed filming, with the episode slated for broadcast in June.

This marks NewJeans' inaugural appearance on a variety show since their debut in 2022. Previous reports circulating on online platforms revealed that the group's four members, Minji, Danielle, Hanni, and Haerin, took part in the filming schedule. However, Hyein, currently on a temporary hiatus due to a microfracture injury in her foot, will unfortunately be unable to join the others for this guest appearance.

