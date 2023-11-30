NewJeans wins Daesangs after a year of debut at 2023 MAMA: First girl group in 12 years to this achieve honor

On November 29, the 2023 MAMA Awards unfolded at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Day 2 is typically when the most coveted prizes, the Daesang or grand awards, are revealed across four categories: Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Worldwide Icon Of The Year. Notably, NewJeans accomplished a remarkable feat by securing the Samsung Galaxy Song of the Year, breaking a 12-year streak since a girl group last claimed a Daesang.

NewJeans wins two Daesangs

NewJeans reached a notable milestone by clinching the Song of the Year for their track Ditto at the 2023 MAMA Awards. The nominees for this esteemed award included (G)I-DLE's Queen Card, IVE's I AM, Jisoo's Flower, and Jungkook's Seven. Despite their absence at the ceremony, NewJeans joyfully celebrated their triumph with Ditto. They also won Artist Of The Year (Daesang) this year. Last year, it was won by BTS.

The song accomplished an impressive feat after its release, amassing over 400 million streams and swiftly claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 within just one year of its debut. This success extended to dominating various domestic charts, solidifying their impact on the music scene.

Alongside Best Song Of The Year, NewJeans continued their exceptional journey by clinching three prestigious awards, namely Song of the Year, Best Female Group, and Best Dance Performance Female Group.

NewJeans becomes first girl group in 12 years to earn Daesang

This year, SEVENTEEN secured the Album Of The Year, BTS claimed the Worldwide Icon Of The Year, and NewJeans triumphed with both Song Of The Year and Artist Of The Year. Each of these victories held special significance. For SEVENTEEN, it signified their inaugural MAMA Daesang win, while for BTS, it was particularly noteworthy as they achieved this honor during a temporary hiatus, highlighting the strong impact of their music.

For NewJeans, a fourth-generation rookie group, clinching two Daesangs in a single night is an impressive feat in its own right. Beyond being a remarkable personal achievement, it holds greater significance. Notably, NewJeans emerged as the first girl group in 12 years to secure the grand prize in the Artist Of The Year category, a title last held by Girls’ Generation in 2011.

In the history of the awards, only three girl groups have claimed the Artist Of The Year title. Introduced in 2006, the award saw its first girl group recipient in 2010 when 2NE1 made history. Following suit, Girls’ Generation secured the honor the following year. However, since then, the award has predominantly been given to boy groups, making NewJeans' recent triumph even more noteworthy.

NewJeans shattered this trend within just over a year of their debut. Following in the footsteps of K-Pop's most iconic girl groups, their achievement has significantly heightened anticipation for their future among fans.

Listen to their award winning song Ditto here!

