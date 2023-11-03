NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM and more top Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November

The Korea Business Research Institute released the list of Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November 2023. NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, and RIIZE were the top three rookie groups on the list. These rankings are determined based on analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, and community awareness index. The data was collected from October 2 to November 2 of idols who debuted in 2022 or later.

NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, and NMIXX in Top 5 rankings

The first position in the list was acquired by ADOR's rookie idol NewJeans. They have been topping the list for the seventh month consecutively. The Ditto singer accumulated 3,782,258 in the brand reputation index. In the keyword analysis, Get Up, Super Shy, and Billboard were some of the high-ranking phrases. Rookie idols garnered 83.41 percent of positive reactions when analyzed. Enter, record and award were some high-ranking terms.

ZEROBASEONE was in the second position with a brand reputation index of 1,655,018. Compared to last month, WakeOne Entertainment's rookie group saw a 24.56 percent increase. They will be making their comeback on November 6 with their new album MELTING POINT.

While RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, and NMIXX were in the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. SM Entertainment's rookie group RIIZE had a brand reputation index of 1,351,756 making a 64.36 percent rise since October. LE SSERAFIM who recently released Perfect Night gathered 1,123,473 in the brand reputation index while NMIXX had 1,009,128, witnessing a 79.64 percent increase in the score.

Top 30 rookie idol groups in the ranking list

Other than the top 5 rookie idols mentioned above, here are more K-pop groups that were included in the Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for November. These are H1-KEY, BOYNEXTDOOR, PLAVE, Kep1er, EVNNE, tripleS, FANTASY BOYS, TEMPEST, ARTBEAT, CSR, CLASS:y, &TEAM, YOUNITE, NINE.i, IRRIS, Girls' World, The Wind, n.SSign, We;Na, ABLUE, Queenz Eye, mimiirose, ADYA, xikers, and 8TURN.

