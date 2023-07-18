NewJeans's Super Shy enters Billboard Global 200 at No.2 becoming group's highest charting single

NewJeans reached new heights as the HYBE LABELS girl group entered the Billboard Global 200 singles chart. Super Shy, one of the recent songs released by the mega rookie K-pop girl group entered the Billboard Global 200 singles chart at No. 2. This achievement gave NewJeans their highest charting single on the Billboard chart ever.

NewJeans' Super Shy entered Billboard Global 200 single chart

NewJeans dropped their song Super Shy on July 7, 1 pm KST, alongside another B-side song called New Jeans. Super Shy is one of the three title tracks of NewJeans' upcoming album Get Up besides ETA and ASAP. Super Shy's crazy choreography is all over the internet and the catchy beats are on everyone's mind. Super Shy entered the Billboard Global 200 singles chart at No. 2 making it the group's highest charting single on the Billboard. NewJeans' Super Shy also entered Billboard Global 200 (Excluding United States) at No. 2 both dated July 22, 2023. Previously OMG, Ditto, Hype Boy, and Attention charted on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart making Super Shy their fifth song to achieve this feat. This is also the third song after Ditto and OMG to enter the top 10 of the two Billboard Global Top 200, Excluding United States. However, Super Shy reached the highest peak any NewJeans song could ever reach creating a personal record for the group.

About NewJeans' Get Up

NewJeans' first debut anniversary is nearing which will take place on July 22, 2023, and the group is all geared up for their comeback on July 21 with their latest album Get Up. NewJeans had already released one of the title tracks Super Shy which is currently achieving positive reactions and huge success on Billboard, the title track ETA was also performed by the group prior to its release in front of the fans in their 1st fan meeting Bunnies Camp which took place on July 1. Alongside Super Shy, the self-titled single New Jeans was also made available for listeners on July 7. Out of all the 6 tracks on the album ASAP, Cool With You, ETA, and Get Up are yet to be officially released apart from Super Shy and New Jeans. Get Up, the highly anticipated album by one of the most loved K-pop rookie groups NewJeans will be out on July 21, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Glory's Song Hye Kyo caused damage with new house construction? Agency issues apology to resident