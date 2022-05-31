Newlyweds Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon welcome their first child, a baby boy

On May 31st, Park Shin Hye’s agency Salt Entertainment announced the news of hers and Choi Tae Joon’s good news officially. According to the report, Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy boy at a hospital somewhere in Seoul. Currently, Park Shin Hye and her child are both in good health.

The agency said, "Park Shin Hye is resting and has her husband Choi Tae-joon and her family as well as acquaintances by her side. We would like to express our deep gratitude to everyone who has sent us generous congratulations. Please give warm blessings and support to Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon and their child, who will begin a new chapter in their precious lives.”

In November of last year, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announced their pregnancy and marriage at the same time. The two started dating in 2017 after building a close friendship through a senior-junior relationship in the Department of Theater and Film at Chung-Ang University. After that, they got married in January, holding a private wedding in some place in Seoul.

Park Shin Hye gained recognition as a child on TV shows such as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (2003), and ‘Tree of Heaven’ (2006). Later on, she achieved further success when she starred in the film ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’, one of the highest grossing Korean films of all-time. Considered one of the most prolific actresses of her age, she has also received recognition for her roles in the romances ‘You're Beautiful’ (2009), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Pinocchio’ (2014–2015), ‘Doctors’ (2016), ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018–2019), and action thrillers ‘#Alive’ (2020) and ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’ (2021).

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.