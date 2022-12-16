1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana and more look drop-dead intense in FIRST LOOK

Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is all set with his directorial debut Kuttey starring Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkona Sen and others.

Written by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 16, 2022   |  04:57 PM IST  |  246
1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana and more look drop-dead intense in FIRST LOOK
1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana and more look drop-dead intense in FIRST LOOK

A lot of curiosity has been rising amongst the fans ever since Arjun Kapoor starrer film Kuttey was announced. This film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and it is his directorial debut. The film stars other actors like Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah. Arjun recently returned to Mumbai from Delhi after wrapping up the film and now to raise the excitement levels of the fans the first look of the film is out. It looks so intense and we bet you would not be able to wait to watch the film.

 

About The Author
Prerna Verma
Prerna Verma

Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a professio... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!