1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana and more look drop-dead intense in FIRST LOOK

A lot of curiosity has been rising amongst the fans ever since Arjun Kapoor starrer film Kuttey was announced. This film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and it is his directorial debut. The film stars other actors like Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah. Arjun recently returned to Mumbai from Delhi after wrapping up the film and now to raise the excitement levels of the fans the first look of the film is out. It looks so intense and we bet you would not be able to wait to watch the film.