1 Year of Bala: Revisiting 5 hard hitting dialogues from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer which touched hearts

As Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala turns 1, here a look at some of the best dialogues from the movie which are note-worthy

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for bringing extraordinary stories of ordinary people to live on the silver screen. He has broken stereotypes with finesse and has done movies that held their moral responsibility towards the society. Be it sperm donation, homosexual love, premature ejaculation, the much prevailing caste system and much more, Ayushmann chose bold roles that touched millions of lives. Amid this came his movie Bala which dealt with the much prevailing issues of premature male balding and colourism.

The movie, which has been helmed by Amar Kaushik highlights the reality of our society which has been obsessed with the idea of perfection. From talking about a girl being rejected for marriage because of her, her mausi using Instagram filters for her pics to get her matrimonial alliances to having a complex about one’s appearance and looking for perfect looks in your partner, Bala certainly had some important points to make. Each character in the movie had a lot of heart and added on to the perfection of the story.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and in the lead, Bala perfectly promoted the message of acceptance and self love. Interestingly, apart from the impressive storyline, stellar cast and power packed performances, Bala also boasted some hard-hitting dialogues which won a million hearts. So, as Bala completes a year of its release, here are some of the most impressive dialogues from the movie:

“Jab 8 saal ki bachchi ko ‘kala’ bola jata hai, koi nahi samajh sakta usko kya feel hota hai.”

“Hum kaale hain ya jaise hain, hum theek hain.. humari zindagi ka faisla sirf hum krenge.”

“Jab ye khud ko pure sheesha me dekhne se darte hain, to hum kaise inhe accept kar le”

“Yeh hai hamaare pramukh akhbaaron ke matrimonial ads padhaai, likhai jaati prajaati sab baadmein ….Sirf gori ladki chahiye…in short jo gora hai woh sundar hai…”

Last, but not the least, in fact, the most important one – “Badalna Kyun Hai”.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's BTS video from Bala will bring a big smile on your face; Check it out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×