1 Year Of Bharat: 5 reasons why Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan starrer is a journey worth experiencing with family

Bharat starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan completes 1 year today. Here are 5 reasons why the film is a sure shot family movie that you can binge on.

has a history of giving his fans the best surprises on the occasion of Eid every year and last year, he did the same with Bharat. Starring Salman and in the lead, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial hit the screens exactly today in 2019 and turned out to be an emotional yet perfect Eidi for all Bhai fans. Today, the film completes 1 year and on its first anniversary, we take you through the reasons why it is a must-watch. Bharat starring Salman and Katrina was an official adaptation of a South-Korean film, Ode to My Father.

But, the whole storyline was based around the events that took place in Indian history. From the emotional journey of migrant families back in 1947 during India-Pakistan partition to the opening up of the economy in 1991, Bharat’s journey traces every important event that took place in history and how it affected his life. We get to see Salman don 5 different looks in each era for the first time and that itself was one of the USPs of the film. Besides, the story had its heart in the right place.

How Salman stepped into the shoes of Bharat whose family gets torn apart due to the partition of India and Pakistan and how one promise he makes to his father while parting from Pakistan keeps him alive throughout the time is what is one of the most heartwarming angles of the story. So, as the film clocks in 1 year, we give you 5 reasons why Salman and Katrina starrer is a flick that you can binge on with your family.

1. Salman Khan as Bharat showcases the journey of a man and a nation together

Salman not only captures the emotional turmoil of a man separated from his father and sister due to partition perfectly but also showcases how his life becomes committed to that one promise that he made to his dad of taking care of his family always. Bharat spans right from the character's age 18 to 70. Hence, we get to Salman in 5 different looks through different eras. From a daredevil circus performer to a miner in Saudi Arabia to a sailor to a man in search of his father to an old guy, Salman manages to nail his act in all the eras perfectly.

2. Katrina Kaif as Kumud Raina is a sight to behold

For the first time in a long time, Katrina is seen in a different avatar altogether in Bharat. As Kumud Raina, Katrina transforms into a feisty woman who ends up becoming a life-long friend to Bharat. She is Bharat’s love interest but they never get married to each other except towards the end. Kumud is Bharat’s rock all through the journey when he is in search of his dad who he left in Pakistan with his sister at the time of partition. Her looks also change with the course of time and, she ages gracefully on screen. From the young chief engineer to the middle-aged woman in love Bharat to the head of a TV channel, Katrina nails her act as Kumud and manages to receive massive praise for it too. Besides, seeing her look gorgeous as ever on-screen is bound to leave you hooked.

3. Salman and Katrina’s adorable chemistry from a young couple to an old one

It has been proven every time Katrina and Salman appear on the screen, that they make for a fine pair. The duo always manages to leave the audience in awe of their chemistry and with Bharat, we get to see the more mature side to it. From the initial love-hate to the sweet friendship as a boss and employee to a couple in love to the old duo who sticks by each other, Salman and Katrina as Bharat and Kumud take us through various stages of their relationship in the most endearing way. And, in each of the phases, their chemistry has a different side to it. Their mature love story surely was a delight to be seen on screen and very different from their previous work together.

4. Sunil Grover’s show-stealing act as Vilayti

One character whose impeccable sense of humour will leave you laughing in Bharat is Vilayti. He is Bharat aka Salman’s best friend in the film and sticks by his side, no matter what. Sunil as Vilayti is that friend who helps Bharat through difficult times but also is someone who makes him laugh in situations. Besides, their adorable banter as Bharat and Vilayti when they are sailors is bound to make you laugh till your jaws hurt. From joining the circus together in the 1960s to getting old together, Vilayti never leaves Bharat’s side and proves to be a true friend.

5. The engaging and emotional bond of a man with his family portrayed beautifully

Ali Abbas Zafar manages to hit home with the emotional story of a father and son separated due to the partition of India with Bharat. The family aspect of Bharat is what makes the film connect with everyone. For all those who witnessed the trauma of separation from their loved ones back in 1947 due to partition, Bharat brings back those memories but with a happy ending that makes the experience worth living. Ali beautifully captures Salman as Bharat and Katrina as Kumud through his lens and their love story adds a sweet touch to the emotional story. Moreover, at the center of it, the story is about the love of a man for his family and the sacrifices he makes over the years for everyone.

