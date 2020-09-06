1 Year of Chhichhore: 5 reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film on silver screen is a bittersweet memory

As Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore completes a year of its theatrical release, here is why this movie will also always be special for the audience.

The year 2020 came with one of the most heartbreaking news as Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14. He was one of the most loved and talented actors of the industry and his unfortunate demise had sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. While everyone is still wondering what exactly transpired with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on the fateful day of June 14, his fans are often seen giving tribute to the late actor on social media.

They have been cherishing Sushant’s fondest memories through his film – films that connected the late actor with his massive fan army. The Raabta star, in his career of seven years and worked in several beautiful movies. Amid this was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 directorial Chhichhore which also featured , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar etc in the lead. The movie, which fared well at the box office, happened to be Sushant's last stint on the silver screen and is now filled with bittersweet memories. As Chhichhore clocks a year of its theatrical release, here are the reasons why this Sushant Singh Rajput starrer is close to our hearts.

Chhichhore was Sushant's last appearance on the silver screen

Sushant Singh Rajput was a delight to watch on the silver screen. He could make you skip a heartbeat with his irresistible charm and cherubic smile. And his performance as Ani struck the right chord with millions of heart. But who would have thought that it would be Sushant's last appearance on the bada parda. Although he was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, the movie was released on OTT platforms post his demise.

Sushant proved his versatility in the best possible way

Sushant was seen playing two roles in Chhichhore – one of a college student and second of a father whose son had tried committing suicide. Both the roles had a different charm and Sushant did justice to them. His versatility was on point as he swept everyone off their feet with his swag of a college boy and while his calm and composed attitude as a father reminded us of our dads who always had our back. This was the first time Sushant played the role of an elderly person on the silver screen and he did nail it.

Chhichhore came with a golden message

Chhichhore was not just a movie about a group of college friends. Instead, it came with an important message of treasuring life. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial featured a story of a teenage boy who had tried committing suicide after failing to crack an entrance exam. Soon his father recalls his college days and tells him that life is not about success or failure, but about our hard work and journey. The movie gave away the message of never giving up on life and always accept it whole heartedly.

A perfect ode to college days

Chhichhore was a perfect tribute to the golden college days. The movie perfectly captured all the beautiful moments of college and hostel life and will take you down the memory lane. It will rekindle all the memories of that beautiful period and will make you plan your reunion soon.

Sushant's chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor was a breath of fresh air

Chhichhore marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor and their chemistry was a treat for the cinegoers. This new pair was a breath of fresh air on the silver screen and we would have definitely loved to watch more of their sizzling equation. But destiny had different plans.

