1 Year of De De Pyaar De: 5 reasons why Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet's family entertainer is a winner

Akiv Ali directorial De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, managed to win hearts with its impressive storyline and a great ensemble of cast.

Indian cinema is an industry which has also been known for its family dramas with a high emotional quotient and this trend continues to rule Bollywood. However, the concept of family entertainers has changed over a period of time. And 2019 was no different. While several movies were released last year and even managed to create the right amount of buzz at the box office, there was one family entertainer which despite being a sleeper hit went on to strike the right chords with the hearts. We are talking about De De Pyaar De starring , and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

The movie happened to be a new age family drama and opened to mixed reviews from the audience especially for the performances, storyline, a great ensemble of cast and of course the soul stirring music. In fact, the audience was in awe of Ajay’s cool avatar and his equation with both Tabu and Rakul respectively. Besides, the supporting cast of Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill and Kumud Mishra was also seen adding to the entertainment quotient of De De Pyaar De. So, as Akiv Ali directorial completes a year of its theatrical release, we bring you five reasons why De De Pyaar De stood out among other big release and is still winning hearts:

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s onscreen romantic chemistry won hearts

Ajay and Tabu have always been known for the impeccable friendship for decades now. While the duo has shared a great bond of the screen, Ajay and Tabu also managed to set the screens on fire several times with their sizzling romantic chemistry during the 1990s in movies like Vijaypath, Haqeeqat and Thakshak. Although the duo did share the screen space in Drishyam and Golmaal Again, Ajay and Tabu were seen romancing each other after two decades in De De Pyaar De and their stunning chemistry did win hearts all over again.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet’s fresh jodi came as a breath of fresh air

Interestingly, De De Pyaar De also came with a new jodi of Ajay and Rakul. It was the first time that Ajay and Rakul shared the screen space and the duo came as a breath of fresh air for the audience. Rakul’s bubbly nature was a perfect match to Ajay’s classy and mature swag and we were completely in awe of their khatti meethi nok jhonk. Besides, Rakul did manage to leave a mark despite the presence of stars like Ajay and Tabu

This family entertainer comes with a modern twist

De De Pyaar De, which has been helmed by Akiv Ali, has been a true blue family entertainer. However, it had some interesting modern age twist. The movie revolves around 50 year old man who is separated from his wife and ends up falling in love with a 26 year old girl. And while their chemistry was a thing among the cine buffs, the romantic comedy takes an interesting turn after the lead man decides to introduce his girlfriend to his family and kids. Then comes a series of some mind boggling twists which manages to keep the fans intrigued. What captivated our attention was the way this stupendous story was presented and the message it came along which stated that everyone is entitled to fall in love and have a fresh start of life irrespective of their age.

De De Pyaar De strikes the right chord with the glimpse of father-daughter’s relationship

Apart from the love triangle, this Akiv Ali directorial came with an emotional angle of father and daughter’s beautiful relationship. It perfectly showcases the anger of a daughter whose father had left the family which she was just a child along with the helplessness of a father who is trying to resolve the differences and create a bond with his kids. In fact, the track Laadli Teri is a perfect summarization of how special daughters are for the fathers. Interestingly, Ajay, who is a doting father in real life, did a commendable job playing the role of a father on the silver screen.

Supporting cast forms the backbone of the movie

While Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul forms the lead cast of the movie, De De Pyaar De was strengthened by the great ensemble of supporting cast. From Jimmy Shergill, to Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra, each of the actors did a stupendous job in shaping up the story and their onscreen presence did do wonders to the movie.

