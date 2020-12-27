1 Year Of Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar compares 2020 with a hilarious BTS video; Kareena asks co star for round 2

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and marked the first anniversary of their 2019 hit film Good Newwz.

, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer 2019 comedy film Good Newwz clocks one year today. The film was directed by Raj Mehta and revolved around two married couples who are unsuccessful in conceiving and seek medical treatment. On its first anniversary, Akshay and Kareena took to their Instagram handles and shared throwback video and photo, respectively. Akshay shared the making of Sauda Khara Khara and compared the step in the clip with the year 2020.

In the video, Akki performs the naagin dance while sitting on a horse. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “If I were to describe the year gone by, that’s exactly how it would be...topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara.” Take a look:

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a picture featuring her along her co-stars of Good Newwz. The picture was shared during the promotions of the movie last year as well. Bebo shared the picture with the caption, , “This day last year... the biggest blockbuster... thank you @raj_a_mehta, @karanjohar, @akshaykumar, @diljitdosanjh, @kiaraaliaadvani for such wonderful memories.

Let’s do this again soon

#GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz.”

Meanwhile, has array of interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey and more. While Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside . She also has ’s Takht in her kitty.

