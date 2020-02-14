1 Year of Gully Boy: Alia Bhatt celebrates with BTS pics of her, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Zoya

Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

One of the hits and amazing movies of 2019, Gully Boy completes one year today. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya and Reema Kagti. It was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment productions. The movie starring , , Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

The movie was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. Today as Gully Boy clocks one year, Alia Bhatt has shared some amazing BTS pictures of herself, Ranveer, Zoya and Siddhant on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, we can see Alia who is donning a pair of glasses is sitting in a train and writing down something, in another pic we can see Alia donning the same glasses but this time she is thinking something. In another pic, we can see the director is flashing her smile. One pic is of Ranveer and Siddhant posing like the rappers on the streets and the last pic is of Ranveer who is standing in a studio.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "One year ago." with a heart emoji. Gully Boy was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on 9 February 2019 and released on 15 February 2019. It was a massive hit and was loved by the critics as well as the audiences. It was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, but it was not nominated. Gully Boy emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

