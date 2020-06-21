1 Year of Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why Shahid Kapoor starrer continues to be a favourite of the masses

As Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh completes a year of its theatrical release, here are the reasons why this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is among all time favourite for the audience.

The year 2019 was a favourable year for Bollywood as the industry witnessed several massive hits. Amid this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh featuring and Kiara Advani in the lead was one of the most talked about movies of the year. Not just the romance drama went on to set the box office on fire with its humongous collections, but it also garnered a lot of eyeballs for its storyline which was criticised for its misogynist tone.

For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh is a love story of a medical student who is known for his impulsive and rebellious nature. The titular character turns into an alcoholic and a drug addict after his girlfriend’s family refuses to accept him and marries her off. Although he was a top class surgeon in his professional life his toxic masculinity did irk the viewers and the movie did receive flak from a section of the society. However, it didn’t affect the massive success of Kabir Singh and the movie did rule the box office and even continues to rule the hearts. As Kabir Singh completes a year of its release today, here are the reasons why it is still among the top favourites of the audience.

Shahid Kapoor’s commendable performance as Kabir Singh

Shahid, who has been in the industry for almost two decades, had a roller coaster journey with his fair share of hits and misses. While he has often impressed the audience with his acting chops, his performance as Kabir Singh is considered to be one his best stints on the silver screen. He was truly a treat for the audience and his transition from a possessive lover boy to an alcoholic surgeon did leave everyone intrigued. In fact, Shahid’s dedication towards getting into the skin of the character also won a million hearts.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s chemistry is a breath of fresh air

Kabir Singh marked Shahid Kapoor’s first collaboration with Kiara Advani and it was a breath of fresh air for the audience. Their onscreen chemistry had set the screens on fire and the two actors perfectly justified their respective characters. While Shahid’s swag as Kabir made us go weak on our knees, our hearts couldn’t resist skipping a beat over Kaira’s innocence as Preeti. To note, although Shahid did steal the show for Kabir Singh success, Kiara’s performance also received a lot of appreciation.

Storyline that connects with the youth

Bollywood love stories often intrigue the youth as Indian cinema has idealised love and romance on the silver screen since forever. However, Kabir Singh came with an unconventional storyline which was quite relatable to the youth as it dealt with the subject of rejection and failure. Besides, the way the story was presented did pave way for content driven films in Bollywood which is indeed a new trend and in coming into light in recent years.

A successful remake

Kabir Singh happens to be a remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Interestingly, Arjun Reddy, which was also helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also a massive hit at the box office. And while having Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies isn’t a new thing, Kabir Singh did emerge as one of the most successful remakes of all times.

A soul stirring music is a cherry on the cake

It is always believed that music forms one of the key elements of a movie and with Kabir Singh, its heart-touching music won the movie several brownie points. Each track of the movie, be it ‘Bekhayali’, ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ and others, went on to strike the right chord with the hearts and was a chartbuster.

