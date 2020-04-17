1 Year of Kalank: From Alia & Varun's chemistry to Madhuri's dance, 5 reasons why the movie is worth watching

As Kalank completes one year today, we at Pinkvilla would like to give you 5 reasons why this movie starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu is worth watching amid lockdown.

After entertaining the audience with some amazing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and much more as a director and Dostana, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Good Newwz and much more as a producer, entertained the audience with Kalank in the year 2019. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie starred , , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu. One thing we have to agree that masses love Bollywood romance and so was this movie.



The movie which was released on 17 April 2019, had shot in the pre-independence India and revolved around six individuals from different families experience the throes of love, betrayal, revenge and depression. It is a period drama set in 1945 in Lahore during the British era. The film was conceptualised by Johar and his father Yash Johar around fifteen years ago and hence was a special film for Karan. The film was scheduled for release on 19 April 2019, but to get benefits of the extended weekend the release date had been changed to 17. From Madhuri's dancing skills to Varun and Alia's chemistry, the movie struck a chord with the audience. The trailer and promotion of the movie had aroused enough curiosity among cinemagoers about Kalank.



As Kalank completes one year today, we at Pinkvilla would like to give you 5 reasons why this movie is worth watching amid lockdown:



1. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry:





Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt debuted together in the 2012 movie "Student Of The Year" and fans love it when they come on screen together. Their chemistry in the film was too heartwarming and heartbreaking when they don't end up together. We all only hope that the same sparkling and romantic chemistry is seen when they come together in the future. Varun as Zafar and Alia as Roop created different magic with their chemistry in the film. From their first meeting to their separation, Roop and Zafar's love story was the main highlight of the film and the two left no stone unturned with their sizzling chemistry.



2. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's reunion:





After more than twenty years Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were seen on the screen together. The jodi was a hit in the '90s and everyone was anticipating seeing them together again. Even after so long, they were seen having the same sparkle and the fans loved it. Getting to look at this amazing Jodi all over again was a treat for all Sanjay and Madhuri fans.



3. Songs and dance:





Music director Pritam Chakraborty had given us many amazing songs in this film. Songs such as First Class, Title Track, Ghar More Pardesiya and others are still fresh on our minds. Watching Madhuri and Alia show their dancing skills in Ghar More Pardesiya was a treat for the audiences. Madhuri is an amazing dancer and she created the same magic in Kalank as she did in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. When we talk about dance moves how can we forget Varun's cool moves in First Class? The actor made the audience sway along with his swag in the song.



4. Aditya Roy Kapur and 's fresh pair:





While the movie bought together the hit jodi of Varun and Alia and Sanjay and Madhuri, it introduced the audience with a fresh pair of Aditya as Dev Chaudhry and Sonakshi as Satya Chaudhry. Sonakshi portrayed the role of Aditya's wife in the film who is not well and will be dying soon. Despite being madly in love with Dev, Satya wants her husband to get married and settle down. Aditya and Sonakshi's pair brought a surprise to the fans and everyone loved this new jodi. They both looked just great together.



5. The grandeur and VFX:





Just like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Karan Johar's Kalank boasts of a magnificent set. The film has been made on a grand scale by Dharma Productions. The cost estimate of the set was reportedly ₹15 crore. The movie's grandeur was a treat for the audience. The sets and the visual effects created a big impact on the audiences with the emotional story.

