1 Year of Kesari: Here’s why Akshay Kumar’s war drama instills every Indian with immense pride

Bollywood has witnessed several war dramas over the years, be it about 1971 Indo-Pak war, 1999 Kargil war, Uri: The Surgical Strike and many more. Each of these movies has filled every Indian around the world with pride and respect for our motherland and the soldiers protecting it. We could relate to every moment of these war movies and have not just mourned the death of a soldier in it but also cried tears of joy with them on the victory. Amid these war movies, came with a story of a war which is among bravest wars ever fought in the history of mankind.

Titled as Kesari, the movie took us to the pre-Independence era when the Indians were fighting for the British East Indian Company and not against them. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the movie was based on the much talked about Battle of Saragarhi and this story of a brave battle will give you goosebumps and hail the courage of the soldiers. So as Kesari completes a year of release today, we bring your five reasons why it will make you feel proud to be an Indian.

A battle between 21 Sikhs and 10,000 Afghan soldiers

titled Kesari revolves around the Battle of Saragarhi which was fought in September 1897. This battle which was fought between 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afghan soldiers at the Saragarhi Fort (in present day Pakistan). While the 21 Sikhs led by Havildar Ishar Singh bravely fought and laid down their lives for their land, they also ended up killing over 180 soldiers in the six and a half hours of the siege. The decision of these 21 Sikhs to fight to death is considered to be one of history’s greatest last stands by military historians.

British Government hailed the courage of 21 martyr Sikhs

It goes without saying that the selfless sacrifice of the 21 Sikhs left everyone amazed. Not only the Indian government but the British Government also hailed the martyrs courage and awarded the soldiers the Indian order of merit, equivalent to the Victoria cross. It is also believed that the British Parliament observed two minutes of silence to honour the Saragarhi martyrs. Besides, the British armed forces also commemorate the martyrs on Saragarhi Day. In fact, all units of Sikh Regiment in the Indian army also celebrate Saragarhi Day on September 12 every year as the Regimental Battle Honours Day.

Kesari is the colour of Sikhism

Interestingly, Akshay’s war drama is closely related to every Sikh around the world. Not only it talks about the valour of the braveheart Sikh soldiers but the title itself speaks volumes about their courage. For the uninitiated, Kesari is the colour of Sikhism which was given to them by Guru Gobind Singh Ji after establishing Khalsa Panth – a community of warriors. Ever since then, Kesari colour resonates the valour and selfless sacrifices of the Sikh community.

Turban is a matter of pride and a crown for Sikhs

To recall, Akshay Kumar, who had played the role of a Sikh in 2008 release Singh Is Kinng, had created resentment in the Sikh community in his turbaned act in the movie especially over his look. While he did reshoot some of the scenes post the objection, Singh Is Kinng stereotyped the Sikhs once again in the showbiz industry. However, his portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh in Kesari did change the entire perception. He not only took extra caution towards his looks as the Sikh soldier but also wore a turban which weighed around 6 kgs.

Kesari spoke volumes about religious tolerance

Interestingly, this Anurag Singh directorial also had a key element of religious tolerance in the plot as it screams respect for everyone irrespective of their religion at every point. To recall, Akshay’s character of Havildar Ishar Singh was seen saving a Muslim woman from Afghan tribes for escaping the house of the man she was forcibly married to. While Singh’s senior order orders him not to interfere in the matter of the tribes, he disobeys the orders and fights the tribe to save the woman. Besides, the Aghan tribe leader also ensured no Sikh soldier is disrespected posthumously by removing their turbans.

