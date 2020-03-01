1 year of Luka Chuppi: 5 reasons why Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer is still popular among millennials

As Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon Luka Chuppi completes a year of release, here are the reasons why we love this romantic comedy

Each year, the Indian cinema witnessed the release of several movies spread over different genres. And the year 2019 was no different. While some failed to leave a mark at the box office, some emerged as a blockbuster. However, amid all the releases there were some movies which despite being sleeper hits at the box office went on to win hearts and was quite relatable to every millennial around. We are talking about Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

The movie, which happened to be a romantic comedy, opened to rave reviews and was highly appreciated for its storyline, impressive cast and of course the music. In fact, both Kartik and Kriti have won a lot of appreciation for their performances as Guddu Shukla and Rashami Trivedi respectively. Besides, the supporting cast of Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi added on to the entertainment quotient of Luka Chuppi. And even after a year of release, it continues to among the top favourite of the youth. So, as this Laxman Utekar completes a year of its theatrical release, we bring you five reasons why Luka Chuppi stood out among other big release and is still popular among the millennials:

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry won hearts in no time

Luka Chuppi turned out to be the Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration and the duo made us drool over their fresh chemistry. While Kartik looked super cute in his chocolate boy avatar and perfectly portrayed the die-hard romantic yet sanskari boyfriend, Kriti emerged as the perfect choice for her uber cool, modern girl from a small town who believes in living life on her terms. Be it the mushy romance or the family drama, Kriti and Kartik’s chemistry in every situation was always on point and relatable to the youth.

Luka Chuppi locks horns with the stereotypical society

In a society which still struggling with normalizing love marriages, live-in relationships are still one the biggest taboos. But unlike other Bollywood movies, Luka Chuppi was seen locking horns with the otherwise stereotypical society. After all, it revolves around a couple who decides to give live-in a try before tying the knot. To note, live-in relationships have been a hot topic of discussion among the youth these days and with the movie talking about the same, Luka Chuppi was bound to be the youth’s favourite.

Pankaj Tripathi flaunts his never seen before avatar

Pankaj Tripathi is, undoubtedly, one of the most talented actors in the industry. His versatility knows no limits, despite playing small roles, and he tends to surprise the audience every he hits the silver screen. But this time, Pankaj will be seen in an entirely different avatar as he plays the role of an overtly nosy relative. Besides, his garish shirts added on to the quirkiness of his character or Babulal and the audience gave his performance a thumbs up.

Aparshakti Khurana proves that a friend in need is a friend indeed

No love story can be complete without the support of friends and foe Kartik and Kriti’s romance comedy, Aparshakti Khurana played the support system. Aparshakti played the role of Kartik’s best friend in the movie and was seen having their back in the movie in every situation. Be it supporting Kartik-Kriti’s plan of having a live-in relationship or making plans to get them married, Aparshakti has been a perfect example of a true friend.

Luka Chuppi’s music became the chartbuster throughout the year

The Luka Chuppi album comprised of five tracks and each one was a revamped version of a popular track. From popular Punjabi track Photo, Laung Laachi to ’s foot-tapping number from 1997 ‘Poster Lagwa Do’, each got a new version and it went on to rule the charts throughout the year. The movie not only gave the youth a new party anthem but its romantic tracks also struck the right chord with the hearts and continue to be everyone’s favourites.

