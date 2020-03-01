1 year of Luka Chuppi: Kriti Sanon poses with director Laxman Utekar on the sets of Mimi; Misses Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon poses with director Laxman Utekar on the sets of Mimi and misses Kartik Aaryan as their film Luka Chuppi clocks 1.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi hit the screens last year on March 1. Entering the 100 crore club, the romantic comedy turned out to be the breakthrough film for the two millennial actors. The film follows the story of a couple who goes for a live-in relationship for a few days before tying the knot. The girl wishes to see how compatible they are and they end up staying in a rented flat pretending to be a married couple. However, when their family finds out about the two, they maintain that they are married and look for a chance to exchange marital vows secretly as their guilt evokes them to make their marriage official.

As the film clocks 1 year, Kriti Sanon celebrates with director Laxman Utekar, with whom the actress will be seen collaborating for the second time in her upcoming film Mimi. The actor-director duo is seen posing on the sets of their forthcoming collaboration Mimi. Kriti took to her Instagram handle a while ago and shared a picture with him and gave a shoutout to co-star Kartik Aaryan as well. Where Kriti plays Rashmi in Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan plays a young journalist Guddu.

"On #1YearOfLukaChuppi Laxman sir and I are still playing Luka Chuppi, but this time on Mimi’s set! @kartikaaryan you are being missed! So nostalgic to be on a film set with the same director & production on Luka’s anniversary, shooting for yet another super special one! #blessed @laxman.utekar" Kriti captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Kriti is busy shooting for her film Mimi with filmmaker Laxman Utekar. The film is based on surrogacy and stars Kriti Sanon as the solo lead. A picture of the actress from Mimi where she flaunts a baby bump went viral on the internet a few days ago and fans can't wait to watch the film releasing in July 2020.

