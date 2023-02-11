1 year of Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday drops UNSEEN PIC with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant; Thanks Karan Johar

The romantic drama film Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, premiered on 11th February 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Gehraiyaan also featured Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles. The songs, performances of the cast, and cinematography garnered a lot of praise when the film was released. Today marks 1 year of the film’s release, and Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to reminisce about the time she spent with her co-stars while shooting for the movie. Gehraiyaan co-stars Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chturvedi’s unseen pic

As Gehraiyaan clocked 1 year, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to post an unseen picture of her, Deeepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and the film’s director Shakun Batra. The picture shows Siddhant, Shakun Batra, and Ananya seated on the couch, while Deepika and Dhairya pose behind them. Ananya looks gorgeous in a grey coloured corset top paired with matching pants, while Siddhant is seen in an all-black outfit. Deepika Padukone looks carefree and happy in the picture, and she looks gorgeous in a black cut-out top. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, “special people, special movie #1YearOfGehraiyaan missing everyone SO much forever grateful for this,” and tagged the entire team.

Ananya Panday thanks Gehraiyaan producer Karan Johar for his belief in her Karan Johar is one of the producers of Gehraiyaan, and he took to his Instagram stories to praise the movie. He wrote, “One year of a film that broke ground, switched genre half way through, was discussed and debated... But most certainly not ignored!” Ananya Panday re-shared Karan Johar’s Insta story, and wrote, “Forever grateful for you and your belief in all of us.” Take a look!

Bhavana Pandey’s post for Ananya Panday as Gehraiyaan completes 1 year Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram account to share a clip of Gehraiyaan. In her caption, she wrote how much she loved Ananya’s performance in the film. “ Loved this film Absolutely loved you in this film !!! Can’t believe it’s already been a year #proudmommy #shineon I m definitely going too rewatch !!!! Upwards and Onwards @ananyapanday.”

