1 year of Panipat: Kriti Sanon shares beautiful memories from her first periodic film with Arjun Kapoor

To celebrate the first anniversary of Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat, Kriti Sanon shared a few beautiful memories from the movie.

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s hit film Panipat turned a year old today. The film starred Kriti Sanon and in lead roles. To celebrate the 1st anniversary of the periodic film, Kriti has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few beautiful memories from the movie. The actress, who played the role of Parvati Bai, has shared a few clips from her fight sequence in the film. The film was based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on the 14 of January in 1761.

In her post, she has thanked the ace filmmaker for making such a wonderful film and also for offering her to play the role of Parvati Bai opposite Arjun Kapoor. Her post read as, “And just when i was reliving all the beautiful memories of Panipat through my phone on its 1year anniversary, Ashutosh Sir messaged me: “Happy Birthday Parvati Bai” I cannot thank you enough sir for giving me a character i will cherish all my life! Too many firsts for me.. My first period film, First historic character, First Marathi character, First time attempted Sword fighting and that too in a Navari sari! And for the first time played a narrator as well.. Its all because of your belief. To make a woman narrate a war film, only you could think of it! It just empowered Parvati Bai’s character even more..

Love you sir! @ashutoshgowariker and Miss you Raaya @arjunkapoor #1YearOfPanipat #1YearOfParvatiBai.”

On the other hand, the director of the film also took to his Twitter handle to share a small clip from the film on the occasion of its first anniversary. While sharing the same, Ashutosh Gowarikar wrote "On this Celebration Day of #OneYearOfPanipat I’d like to once again thank the CAST & CREW for all their hard work, passion & talent poured in the making of the film! A big shout of gratitude to the MEDIA for their appreciation and support! And a warm thank you to the AUDIENCES!"

On this Celebration Day of #OneYearOfPanipat I’d like to once again thank the CAST & CREW for all their hard work, passion & talent poured in the making of the film!

A big shout of gratitude to the MEDIA for their appreciation and support!

And a warm thank you to the AUDIENCES! pic.twitter.com/4S43rthZWU — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) December 6, 2020

