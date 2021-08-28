1 Year of Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt's action thriller bombed massively but made producer Mukesh Bhatt 'very rich'

The pandemic hit the Indian film industry hard in 2020 and the first few months rarely saw the release of any big banner films. While films like Gulabo Sitabo and web shows like Panchayat kept us entertained, it was and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 that excited fans and movie buffs. While on one hand the film was sequel to the 1991 Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, on the other it was the first outing of Alia and Aditya together.

While their fans were ecstatic to see them together, the team of Sadak 2 were in for a rude shock when the trailer dropped. Back in August 2020, in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the trailer of Sadak 2 reportedly became one of the most disliked film trailers on YouTube. As per reports, it had clocked around 11.65 million dislikes on YouTube.

This was a major blow to the team of Sadak 2. The film went ahead with its release which picked up the events decades later. Sanjay Dutt reprised his role as the taxi-driver Ravi and this time had Alia Bhatt along with him for the road trip. The action thriller also saw a romantic track between Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. While the film had drama, songs and even action, it failed to strike a chord, with many critics even calling it an 'unnecessary sequel'.

Despite the film bombing massively, Pooja Bhatt had revealed that Sadak 2 made its producer Mukesh Bhatt 'very rich'.

Speaking to Indian Express' Indulge, Pooja Bhatt had said, "Everybody determines success in different ways. Mukesh Bhatt made more profit from it than he did from his last 15 films so I don’t think he looks at it as a failure either. The rule of the business is that if a film makes a profit, it is a hit."

She added, "Besides, for Alia and I, it was the joy of being on set with our father, which is why we always say that Sadak is more than a film for us. It was about life coming full circle for us."

Pooja, a filmmaker and actress herself, was also quizzed about the backlash Sadak 2 had received at the time. She acknowledged that if the film had released a few months later, probably the reaction wouldn't have been so severe. "Of course, Sadak 2 released at a time when there was a kind of negativity in the air for more reasons than one. I think people were upset with the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput and films like Sadak 2, Laxmii and others were where they expressed their angst. So, yes, the timing could have been better. If we had waited for three to four months, probably the negativity in the air would have died down," Pooja Bhatt had told the publication.

She added, "But as far as views are concerned, I have been told that at one point Sadak 2 had as many searches as Avengers and when it comes to the profit, I can assure you that my uncle is laughing all the way to the bank."

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 also starred Makrand Deshpande, Pooja Bhatt and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt says 'Sojao Jaake' to the paparazzi as they mention Ranveer Singh instead of Ranbir Kapoor