1 year of Shershaah: Kiara Advani recalls how rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra forced her to cheat on her diet

Sidharth Malhotra's bond with Kiara Advani is known to all. Meanwhile, the actors are celebrating one year of their blockbuster film, Shershaah and to mark the special day, the duo hosted a live session on Instagram for their fans. During the session, Kiara revealed how she met Sidharth at a party five years ago. In fact, Sidharth had told her about Shershaah at the party. And she was finalized for the role of 'Dimple' in the film a lot later.

Sidharth changed Kiara's entire 'palate' during Shershaah shoot

The couple also recalled enjoying the most while shooting for their film together. Sid revealed how Kiara would have fish, a dish that she absolutely loved to have. However, Kiara complained and recalled how her entire palate had changed during the shoot of the film, all thanks to Sid. Sid just said, “I have brought flavours to your life and changed your palate."

Sidharth also recalled visiting Captain Vikram Batra's hometown in Himachal, hogging on ghee wala khana at a dhaba and how he had forced Kiara to cheat on her diet. He said “We went to a monastery in Palampur soon after we met. I forced her to cheat on her diet at a Dhaba where I was gobbling food that contained a lot of ghee and oil."

Helmed by Vishnubardhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone. Shershaah received immense appreciation from the critics as well as the audience. Be it Sidharth and Kiara's chemistry or the songs, the film ticked all the boxes.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

