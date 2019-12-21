1 year of Zero: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan starrer is special despite poor reviews and BO failure

As Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about movie Zero completes a year of its release, here are some of the best elements of this Aanand L. Rai directorial.

It’s been a year since has been missing from the silver screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero opposite and . As much as we miss SRK’s presence on the silver screen, we can’t stop mentioning about his performance in Zero. The movie was the talk of the town ever since it was announced and had ruled the headlines throughout not only in 2018 but also this year.

From marking Aanand L. Rai’s return to direction after three years to his first collaboration with SRK and not to miss King Khan’s much awaited reunion with on the big screen, Zero had a lot of things to talk about. But despite creating a lot of buzz, the movie failed to leave an impact and turned out to be a disaster. Although the fans were disappointed by the movie and the box office failure added to the vows of the Zero team, the movie is still special in its own way for several reasons. So as Zero completes a year of its release today, we bring you the reasons why Zero is much more than its reviews and the box office failure.

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua made us fall in love with his swag

Shah Rukh Khan stunned everyone when he hit the silver screen playing the role of dwarf. His character of Bauua was quite different to what he had played so far on the big screen. From maintaining his charm of a romantic hero when he fell in love with with Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder (Anushka Sharma) to the craziness of going after his dreaming to be with a superstar Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif) and of course his journey to prove himself, everything about Bauua made us fall in love with him to Mars and back.

The much awaited reunion of ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ trio

When Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif first collaborated for Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan it was a delight to watch them setting the silver screen on fire. While the fans were eagerly waiting for their onscreen reunion, Aanand L Rai brought back this trio in Zero. And needless to say, we were in awe of SRK’s chemistry with both Anushka and Katrina.

Music struck the right chord and it turned out to be gold for fans

Although the storyline of Zero had failed to impress the audience, the music of the movie was undeniably one of the best elements of this SRK starrer. From the romantic song ‘Mere Naam Tu’ to the peppy track ‘Heer Badnaam’ and the heartbreaking number ‘Tanha Hua’, Zero was a treat for the music lovers. Don’t you agree?

Zero was backed with amazing one-liners

Another best element of this Shah Rukh Khan starrer was its quirky one-liners. Be it a romantic scene, the heartbreaking moment or a comic one, Zero has a punch line for every scenario. Remember when SRK aka Bauua said, “Hum Jiske Peeche Lagjate Hai Life Bana Dete Hai,” many of us were in awe of his confidence.

Bauua Singh and Guddu Singh’s friendship is beyond any love story

We have seen several friendships in Bollywood. From Jai-Veeru, to Amar-Prem, Circuit-Munna Bhai, Farhan-Raju-Rancho and many more. And Zero gave us another bromance jodi with Bauua Singh And Guddu Singh (played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). Their unconditional love and support for each other and will to walk the miles for their friend spoke volumes about their friendship.

