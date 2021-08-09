10 days to Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar says ‘Game on’ as he shares his excitement; See PIC

starrer Bell Bottom is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is going to be released in theatres on August 19. As just 10 days are left for the big day, took to his Instagram space and shared his excitement. Dropping a poster from the movie, the actor wrote “Game on”. Besides Akshay, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and .

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari directorial, Bell Bottom happens to be a spy thriller and while the makers had recently unveiled the trailer, it has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. On Monday, the main lead, Akshay Kumar treated his fans with a picture from the movie and wrote, “Game on #10DaysToBellBottom! #BellBottom releasing in cinemas, also in 3D on 19th August.” Within just minutes of uploading the post; Akshay’s fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations”, while another said, “Can’t wait”. Many others dropped eye-heart emoticons on the Bell Bottom post. Recently, the first track of the movie titled Marjaawaan was also revealed.

At the trailer launch event, Akshay and Vaani addressed the media and revealed their experiences of shooting with each other in the UK for the film. Akshay will be seen in the role of a covert operative who helps save people in a hijacked plane by terrorists. The movie also features Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Lara will be seen essaying the role of Indira Gandhi. The transformation look of Lara has amazed fans. Recently, Akshay had even shared a video giving a glimpse into the transformation for her role and hailed Lara for her stint.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar did the sweetest thing for Bell Bottom co star Vaani Kapoor; Find out what