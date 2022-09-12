10 spooky parallels between Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva and Harry Potter

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and others. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The Harry Potter film series is based on the children’s fantasy book series written by J.K. Rowling. The films starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Richard Harris, Michael Gambon among others.

Before I begin this article, let me just put this out there- creating parallels between different fictional worlds is my OCD, and there is a quiet contentment I derive when I observe similar patterns between two fantasy realms Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva and Harry Potter.

Whether it's wands yielding magical powers in the fight against evil or Astra warriors fighting to save the earth, the two franchises seem to have quite a few things in common in terms of their storyline. And hence here’s a humble attempt at trying to uncover what connects the World Of Harry Potter to the Astraverse.

Also, for anyone who has not seen Brahmastra Part 1: SPOILER ALERT! Proceed with caution.

Orphan Boy to the Rescue

Shiva portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Harry played by Daniel Radcliffe have much in common. They are both orphans with no knowledge of their parents’ past, only to discover later on in their arcs that their parents were anything but ordinary mortals. Not only do they discover hidden magical powers they didn’t know they possessed, but also gain a deeper understanding of their mission on earth, and how it connects them to their parents. They are the ‘boys who lived’.

Love is the strongest force in the world

In any magical realm, love overpowers everything else. Just like Lily Potter saves a young Harry by sacrificing herself for love and is ultimately able to overthrow the dark lord through that selfless act, Ranbir Kapoor’s character is able to save the day and protect not just Isha but also the world, by making the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his life.

Brahmansh = Order Of The Phoenix?

Brahmansh is a secret society that is dedicated to protecting the Astras of the world against all evil, and is one of mankind’s best-kept secrets. The order of the phoenix was similarly formed to protect the world against the rise of Voldemort and his evil. Fun fact: Harry Potter’s parents were important members of the Order, just like Shiva’s.

Are Astras’ magical powers similar to that of a Patronus?

An Astra also brings to life a majestic life-like being, that is created to project the power of the one yielding it. Similarly, a Patronus is an advanced form of magic and a magical guardian, that is so personal and distinct for the individual conjuring it.

Also, Shiva’s ultimate funda of finding the light in the darkest circumstances sounds a little familiar no?

Dev = Voldy?

Dev and Voldemort have quite a few similarities. They are greatly gifted individuals who go rogue and want to use their power and acquire more power to destroy the earth. Dev is not fully alive yet, which is very similar to Voldemort’s existence in the early Harry Potter films. He uses Junoon to do his bidding and completely controls her, just like Voldemort does with Professor Quirrel in the Sorcerer’s Stone.

On that note, are the pieces of Brahmastra like Horcruxes when in the wrong hands?

Shiva tries his best to protect the pieces of the Brahmastra, to ensure Dev’s army does not get their hands on them. Similarly, Harry tries his best to find all Horcruxes, and prevent the worst fate for the world.

Shiva and Harry’s surreal soul connections with their antagonists

Ranbir Kapoor’s role has a direct soul tie with Dev in Brahmastra: Part One and gets visions that let him see through his evil motivations and stop the havoc he is about to wreak on the world. Similarly, Harry and Voldemort are united by a strange bond that manifests itself through Harry’s lightning scar.

Guru Ji = Dumbledore?

Guru Ji portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan is the wise all-knowing teacher to Shiva, much like Dumbledore is to Harry. He is the one who lets Shiva explore and discover his abilities as he guides him through the world of Astras, and is the head of Brahmansh.

Also I know this one’s a bit of a stretch… but insane car chase sequence in the countryside anyone?

While we can only wait and watch what’s in store for us with Brahmastra: Part Two- Dev, the Part One seems like the start of what could be a game-changing franchise for Indian cinema, and a tribute to the glorious roots of Indian traditions. Excited to see how the Astraverse unfolds.

