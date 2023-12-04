10 times Animal actress aka 'national crush' Triptii Dimri set the Internet on fire with her oh-so-HAWT posts

The much-awaited Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released on December 1 earlier this week. While the film has been generating immense buzz with its lead cast, among others, the latest name that has been trending lately all this while is Triptii Dimri. The beautiful diva who has been hailed as the ‘National Crush’ plays the role of Zoya in the film led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

Though the alluring actress is not new in the industry, but Animal surely brought her an insane amount of fan following and fame. Right from her portrayal in the film to social media, the actress is surely having the world at her feet. Ever since the release of the film, Triptii Dimri’s Instagram followers have augmented from 600k to 1 million.

Quite a social media enthusiast, the elegance and grace personified actress often keeps sharing several daily updates relating to her personal and professional life with endearing pictures and videos. The ardent fans couldn’t stop drooling over her beauty in the gracious social media posts.

No wonder, the damsel has got herself the title of a national crush title. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the top 10 posts shared by the Qala actress while she set social media on fire with her sizzling glimpses.

Diving deep into Triptii Dimri's professional journey

Triptii Dimri hailing from Uttarakhand stepped into tinsel town with the comedy film Poster Boys which was helmed by Shreyas Talpade. A remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz, the film also had Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni, and Samikssha Bhatnagar. The story of the film revolves around three men who found their faces supporting vasectomies, leading them to board on a mission to prove their innocence to their disheartened loved ones.

Nearly, a year after, she went on to star in Laila Majnu alongside Avinash Tiwary in 2018. The film was directed by Sajid Ali. The film went on to draw attention from the audience in subsequent years after the music of the film album went viral on social media.

Triptti reached newer heights with the 2020 horror film Bulbbul which was directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under the production banner, Clean Slate Filmz. Apart from Triptti, the film also had Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

In the film, the actress was seen playing the role of a mystery woman who is fraught with her painful past who was married as a child. The film not only received rave reviews from critics but drew the actress a significant identity for her meticulous performance.

After Bulbbul, there was no stopping for her as she marked her second collaboration with Anvita Dutt and Karnesh Ssharma for the psychological drama Qala. The high on emotions and aesthetically refined film featured the actress in the titular role. The storyline delved into the tale of an aspiring singer struggling with a complex relationship with her mother. Apart from her, the film had Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects

Furthermore, she will be next seen in Dharma’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

