10-year-old documentary on missing Texas kid The Imposter now on Netflix; 8 similar docu-series same as this

The 2012 documentary The Imposter has been added to Netflix thereby enriching its crime thriller section. The real-life based crime documentary is based on a story of a missing boy in the US who gets found after three years. Though the Texas-based family feels happy to know the boy has been found, the ground reality does not seem to be as simple as it appears to be. This BAFTA Award-winning can now be viewed on Netflix.

In 1994, 13-year-old Nicholas Barclay went missing in Texas after playing basketball with friends. After a gap of three years, the boy arrives back at his native home and greets his family. Though the family members are unable to contain their excitement about meeting Nicholas, things are not as easy as it appears. Is there an Imposter of Nicholas in real life? To know more, watch out on this film today.

While you can watch The Imposter anytime on your screens, we have a list of crime movies/docu-series that you shouldn’t give miss.

1. The Missing Children

This true crime docuseries uncovers a horrifying discovery of children's remains found on the grounds of a home for unwed mothers and their babies in Ireland, thereby exposing the problematic practices of the Catholic Church.

2. Gambling On A Killer

This is a story of a man named Eric Smith. He is 28 years old and in jail for a heinous crime. Smith, when he was 13 years old, committed an unpardonable crime. He allegedly murdered a four-year-old boy that changed his life forever. When Smith came out of parole, here is what happened next.

3. My Son is Not A Monster

Can you ever imagine an 11-year-old boy killing his heavily pregnant stepmother? Further, after murdering his stepmother, he went happily to attend school without showing any discomfort on his face. While some might call the boy’s behavior psychotic, a few of them dug out the details as to what prompted him to take such a step.

4. Unforgiven: The Boys Who Killed A Child

Why would two 10-year-old boys kill a two-year-old child? This incident jolted a town in North-West England. This incident occurred in 1993. The two young criminals, Venables and Thompson, were released from custody at age 18 and given new identities, as depicted in the film. See what happens next. Do these two boys have a valid justification for their actions?

5. Amanda Knox

Speaking in simple terms, the story revolves around the trial, conviction, and acquittal of Amanda Knox for the murder of an exchange student in Italy. Amanda, for those unaware, is a popular author who spent almost four years in an Italian prison for being charged in this case.

6. Abducted in Plain Sight

Based in the year 1974, this documentary is based on a 12-year-old child Jan Broberg who is abducted from a small church-going community in Idaho by a trusted neighbor and close family friend. See what happens next. Is he abducted for money or does something else lie in the store? Do watch out for this series.

7. American Murder: The Family Next Door

It is an American true crime documentary film directed by Jenny Popplewell. Set up in 2018, the mystery grows when 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters disappear in Colorado under mysterious circumstances. The police get involved to investigate the matter and finally uncover an unexpected truth.

8. Casting JonBenet

Casting JonBenet is a 2017 documentary film about the death of child artist JonBenét Ramsey. The film was helmed by Kitty Green. The six-year-old child JonBenet Ramsey was killed on December 26, 1996, at her home in Colorado. Twenty-six years after the crime, the mystery of her murder remains and the culprits are not yet known.

So grab your popcorn and watch out for these films this weekend.

Also Read: Billie Lourd remembers mom Carrie Fisher 6 years after her death: Look at their memorable glimpses, 7 points