10 years of Agneepath: Did you know Hrithik Roshan didn’t want to do Karan Malhotra directorial initially?

Hrithik Roshan has been an epitome of hard work and versatility and has proved his mettle on the big screen. Bollywood’s Greek God has given several blockbuster movies in his career of over two decades which have been a treat to his massive fan following. Among these, his 2012 release Agneepath holds a special place as Hrithik was seen getting into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes as the movie was inspired by his 1990 release of the same name. And even after a decade of its release, Agneepath continues to be among the audience’s favourite list. But did you know Hrithik was reluctant about doing the movie initially?

The superstar had made the revelation while interacting with Preity Zinta on her chat show. “It was one film I was hell bent on not doing. When Karan (Johar) called, I had completely refused, but he insisted on sending director Karan Malhotra for a script reading with me. Just before the meeting, I was feeling bad because I thought I would be wasting his time by refusing the film at end of it. Given the fact that Mr Bachchan’s aura is so magnificent and hard to ignore, Karan transformed me into another world altogether during the script reading. And that’s how the film happened,” Hrithik stated.

Well, we are glad that he did give a nod for Agneepath as his performance as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan left an everlasting mark on our hearts. Apart from Hrithik, the Karan Malhotra directorial also featured Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri, Rishi Kapoor and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Besides, it also had Sanjay Dutt playing the lead role of lead antagonist Kancha Cheena.

