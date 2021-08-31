10 Years of Bodyguard: Did you know Karisma Kapoor was a part of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer?

While films of are usually full of entertainment, his 2011 flick Bodyguard was a bit different and was a romantic-action flick that also had Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead with the superstar. The film, even though it was a remake of a Mollywood film starring Nayanthara and Dileep, managed to leave an impact, all thanks to Kareena and Salman's chemistry. However, there was another reason why the film was special and it is connected to Karisma Kapoor. Wondering how? Well, on the film's 10th anniversary, we bring to you an interesting fact about the Salman and Kareena starrer Bodyguard.

Did you know that Karisma Kapoor also had a pivotal role to play in Salman and Kareena's film Bodyguard? Well, the film had Kareena's character Divya prank calling her bodyguard Lovely Singh from her phone to get rid of him. However, she could not call him with her own voice. Hence, it was her sister Lolo aka Karisma who stepped into dub the voice of 'Chhaya', the girl who flirts and woos Lovely Singh in the film. This fact was revealed by Karisma a while back in a show called 'Entertainment Ki Raat- Limited Edition.'

During that show, Karisma had opened up about her bond with Salman and revealed that he is closer to her than Kareena. Karisma had said, "Salman is closer to me than Kareena. We have share a very long-standing relationship. For Salman, Kareena is like a little sister and he still considers her to be a child." Further, Karisma had even stated that she was also a part of Bodyguard. She had said, "I was the voice of Chaya in the movie, ‘Bodyguard’. It was my voice who used to trouble Salman’s character in the movie."

Talking about Salman and Karisma, they've done several films together back in the 90s including Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No 1, Dulhan Hum LeJayenge and many more. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by fans and they won the hearts of millions of cinebuffs back in the 90s.

Bodyguard was received well at the box office and managed to become one of the blockbusters back in 2011. It was helmed by Siddique. Well, for those who did not notice Karisma's voice as Chhaya in the film, they can go ahead and re-watch Salman and Kareena starrer again to mark the 10th anniversary of the flick today.

