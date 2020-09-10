10 years of Dabangg: 5 reasons why this Salman Khan starrer cop drama is a complete entertainment package

As Salman Khan starrer Dabangg clocks ten years of its theatrical release, we bring you five reasons why we love this cop drama.

is one of the actors in Bollywood who has carved a niche with his stunning looks and impeccable acting skills. In his career of over three decades, the actor has won hearts with his performance in various genres. In fact, not just his dialogues but his swag has also been a rage which has immortalised some of the characters played by Salman on the silver screen. One such character which has turned out to be iconic happens to be Chulbul Pandey from the 2010 release Dabangg.

The movie happened to be a cop drama which was helmed by Abhinav Kashyap. Dabangg revolved around a swagger police officer who is known for his unique style of work. He often calls himself as Robinhood Pandey and prefers wearing his heart on the sleeve. The Abhinav Kashyap directorial gave us a modern age police officer with an interesting story which had all the elements of an entertainment package - drama, emotion, romance and action. Interestingly, as Dabangg completes 10 years of its release today, we bring you five reason why this Salman Khan starrer cop drama continues to be our favourite entertainer.

Salman Khan's performance as Chulbul Pandey was on point

Salman was seen donning the uniform for the second time in Dabangg wherein he played the role fo Chulbul Pandey. His swag turned out to be a rage among the fans and one couldn’t get enough of his Chulbul style. He had his unique style of dealing with the criminals and of course a different way of romance as well. Watching him as Chulbul Pandey was a complete treat for the eyes.

made a stunning debut as Rajjo

Dabang marked ’s big Bollywood debut. She was seen playing the role of Rajjo in the movie and her chemistry with Salman was a breath of fresh air for the cinegoers. Although Sonakshi didn’t get enough screen time in Dabangg, the actress did manage to leave a mark with her performance.

A great ensemble of cast added brownie points

Apart from Salman and Sonakshi, Dabangg also featured a stellar cast of Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood. Each character did justice to its role and added weight to the story. While we loved watching the khatti-meethi nok-jhonk between Chulbul and Makkhi (Arbaaz), Chulbul’s equation with his father (Vinod) also grab the eyeballs. On the other hand, Sonu’s stint as the lead antagonist also won him a lot of appreciation.

Dabangg came with dialogue that became popular in no time

Dabangg was not just backed with a powerful story but also had impressive dialogues which continue to be popular among the fans even after a decade. Some of the popular dialogues from Dabangg are - "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab ... pyar se lagta hai", "Hum yahan ke Robinhood hai ... Robinhood Pandey", "Hamara naam hamari personality ko shoba deta hai ... Chulbul Pandey" etc.

Music that strikes the right chord with the hearts

Music forms a key element of every movie and Dabangg also had a superhit album. Each track from the movie turned out to be a chartbuster be it the title track '‘Hud Hud Dabangg', the love track 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' or the party number 'Munni Badnaam'. In fact, Dabangg songs continue to be popular among fans until now.

