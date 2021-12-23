10 Years of Don 2: Farhan Akhtar heaps praises on Shah Rukh Khan, tells Priyanka Chopra to 'Rock Hollywood'

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 2 has completed 10 years today. The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, was a huge hit at the box office. The action thriller was a sequel of the first film of the same name. Don is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don. The songs were equally popular among the netizens. To make the day more special, the director shared a video on his Instagram handle and stories too along with an emotional post.

Farhan thanked everyone and praised Shah Rukh Khan in his note. He wrote, “10 years since Don cruised back onto screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him. Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what’s to follow. To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set…To the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they headed or worked in..To an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed…To a dedicated and detailed post production crew…To my production team that worked tirelessly behind the scenes..To our collaborators & friends in Berlin without whom it would have been an impossible task …My deepest gratitude. Thank you. #10yearsofDon2.”

As soon as he shared the video, fans dropped congratulatory message. One of the users wrote, “Sir Don 2 is my favourite film of all time thanks for making my childhood amazing.”