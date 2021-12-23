10 Years of Don 2: When Lara Dutta couldn't stop blushing, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s charm in this BTS video

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra starrer action thriller film clocked 10 years. On the special occasion, Lara Dutta travelled down memory lane to reshare a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. The video in question initially began doing the rounds on SRK’s fan clubs and as soon as it caught the attention of Lara, she was quick to retweet it. It seems that Dutta can’t recall her and Shah Rukh’s 10-year-old conversation, but it is sure she’s completely smitten by the star’s charm.

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Lara Dutta can be seen seated next to each other. The next frame sees Khan whispering something in Dutta’s ears post which the latter couldn’t stop blushing. While retweeting the video, Dutt wrote, “Damn!!! @iamsrk even I want to know what you were saying to me here!!! How is a girl to resist that charm?!” Reacting to the clip, a fan said, “He is so charming”, another wrote, “Would have he been less charming, you would have remembered ! Lovely moment anyway.”

Take a look at it below:

Speaking of the film, the action thriller was helmed and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar. The sequel to the 2006 film Don, Shah Rukh Khan headlines the titular role in Don 2 as well. The movie’s story takes place five years after the premise of the previous movie. After dominating the Asian underworld, Don sets his eyes on the European criminal market. Caught between the Berlin mafia and law enforcement, he tries to escape treachery and betrayal.

