10 Years of Golmaal 3: Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade reminisce the ‘special’ film; See PHOTOS

As Golmaal 3 clocks 10 years today, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu took a walk down the memory lane. The film’s lead actors took to social media and shared pictures from the blockbuster film.

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise has received much love and appreciation from everyone. The franchise is remembered for its stellar star cast and perfect comic timings. And today, the franchise’s third installment has completed 10 years of its release. Golmaal 3, which was released on Diwali in 2010, featured , Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Speaking of this, Shreyas, Tusshar and Kunal Kemmu took a walk down the memory lane as film clocks 10 years today.

Sharing a still from the blockbuster movie, the Kya Kool Hai Hum actor called it a special film. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, “#moviethrowback #10yrs #golmaal3 Such a special film, this really was so much fun!!! Love this posse!! The Kalyug actor, on the other hand, shared a few pictures from the fanclub pages and wrote, “10 years of this Laugh Riot.” The Iqbal star too got nostalgic as he shared a photo from the film and captioned it,#10yearsofgolmaal3 Golmaal 3 Always a fun ride with G Gand.”

Take a look at the posts:

Meanwhile, while talking to ETimes, Kunal opened up about the shooting days and said that every day on the sets was entertaining. The leading daily quoted him as saying, “Every day on the sets was entertaining... I really can’t bring it down to any one particular one. The only thing I can think of is that we had to remind ourselves that we are there to work and not on an actual holiday.” Further while expressing his gratitude, Shreyas Talpade told ETimes, “I feel honored to be a part of the Golmaal family & humbled by all the love & appreciation we’ve received over the years. I consider myself extremely lucky to have worked with some of the best actors in the Industry as part of the 'Golmaal' franchise & an amazing director like Rohit Shetty.”

