10 years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude; drops hilarious video with Ranveer Singh

Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan completed 10 glorious years of release today, August 8. Even after all these years, the film captivates everyone's hearts for its unique setting, outstanding acting, and amazing storytelling. The story of Rahul (SRK) setting out to immerse his late grandfather's ashes at Rameshwaram and facing the ire of Meenamma's criminal family took care of romance and comedy genres very well. To celebrate the film's 10 years, Deepika dropped a hilarious video with her husband Ranveer Singh, and also expressed her deepest gratitude.

A while ago, Deepika Padukone who played the role of Meenamma in Chennai Express took to her Instagram to express her gratitude as the film completed 10 years of release. The actress shared a hilarious video with her husband Ranveer Singh as the couple re-created a dialogue between Meenamma and Rahul.

Sharing the video Deepika wrote, "They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date...(red heart). #10YearsOfChennaiExpress. She also tagged Rohit Shetty, SRK, and Ranveer.

Fans react to Deepika Padukone's post

As soon as Deepika shared the post, fans ere quick enough o react to it. One wrote, "BAJIRAO × MEENAMMA (fire emoji)." Another commented, "i can’t believe it’s been ten years dangggggg i remember going to go watch it with my parents a week before sixth grade started!!!!!! DANGGGGGG." "deepika playing loud characters is such a mood," wrote a third fan. "Such an adorable video," commented a fourth fan. Some fans praised Ranveer as one comment read, "That ain't Deepika and Ranveer that's Bajirao and Mastani after watching Chennai Express."

Meanwhile, Chennai Express was released on August 8, 2013. The film marks one of the blockbusters in the history of cinema. The cast of the film also includes Nikitin Dheer, Lekh Tandon, and others in pivotal roles.