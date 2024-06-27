10 years of Ek Villain QUIZ: Revisit Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer by answering fun questions

A decade ago, on June 27, 2014, Ek Villain stormed into theaters, captivating audiences with its action-packed twists and turns. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, isn't your typical love story. It dives into the dark side of love, following Riteish Deshmukh a mysterious villain who targets women who remind him of his love. Shraddha Kapoor shines as Ayesha, a bubbly girl who falls for the charming yet deceptive Guru played by Sidharth Malhotra.

Ek Villain not only impressed with its gripping storyline but also its catchy soundtrack, with songs like Galliyan and Hamdard becoming instant chartbusters. The film's success cemented Riteish Deshmukh's prowess in negative roles and further established Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra as rising stars.

Even after 10 years, Ek Villain continues to be remembered for its thrilling narrative and unconventional portrayal of love.

Here's a quiz to test whether you are a true Ek Villain fan. The quiz features intriguing questions from Shraddha, Siddharth, and Riteish's movie and you have to guess them. Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start to begin.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up to reprise her role in the horror comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. The makers recently released the highly anticipated teaser. Stree 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the aerial thriller Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The movie received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike.

