10 years of Kiara Advani: When Don 3 star said she dreamt of becoming an actor; ‘I didn’t know what I wanted to say’

She’s the dream, she’s a diva, she’s power, she’s an inspiration - Kiara Advani is that one girl next door whose achievements are already sky-high and there’s more to come. June 13th, 2024 marks the 10th year of the actress in showbiz and it seems so little considering what she has achieved so far. But did she always to be an actor or was there a Plan B? Read on to know.

When Kiara Advani spoke about dreaming of becoming an actor

Kiara Advani made her debut with the 2014 film Fugli alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba. “Today, I have understood more about myself, which wasn’t the case earlier,” told Kiara earlier this year to PTI. And this was the same conversation where she peaked back to her younger self.

“I started when I was 21. I didn’t know who I was, who I wanted to be, what I wanted to say… I had a dream of becoming an actor,” but Advani didn’t know what kind of stories she wanted to tell or what her voice was back then. Today, after 10 years in the industry, Kiara has found a voice through her success.

After her debut, Kiara starred in several movies including 2016’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Abbas-Mustan's 2017 thriller Machine, and her Telugu debut Bharat Ane Nenu (2018). But her career soared after featuring in Karan Johar’s anthology film Lust Stories which was a choice she made only to work with KJo.

Kiara feels it worked her way and pushed her career to a point where there was only going upwards. “It was all instinctive. Success makes you feel a sense of responsibility,” Kiara expressed.

The kind of stories Kiara Advani wants to tell and how firmly she believes in them...

The Shershaah actress has always been vocal about how she wants to make films now that families can go and watch. “That is really my goal” - and interestingly her mass entertainers have actually worked in her favour including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kiara now has several movies in her kitty including War 2, Don 3, and The Game Changer and we can’t wait to see what more she has to offer in decades to come.

