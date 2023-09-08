10 years of Qissa: Irrfan Khan's son Babil walks down memory lane; Sutapa Sikdar gives 'life' advice to son

Irrfan Khan is one of the most talented actors we ever had in the industry. His natural acting and choice of realistic films made him one of the greatest actors of Bollywood. Several aspiring actors are inspired by his skill of acting. It was the beauty of his craft that his eyes would speak with the audience while he acted on screen. In a career span of nearly three decades, he always chose quality over quantity. His content-driven films are still appreciated by cinephiles. One such film that led the audience to contemplate was the 2013 movie Qissa which marked 10 years of its release. Marking the day, Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and son, Babil Khan remembered the actor with a heart-touching post.

Irrfan Khan and Tillotama Shome’s Qissa completed 10 years of release

Directed by Anup Singh, Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost, completed 10 years of its release. On September 7, marking the occasion, Wandering film company (production banner of Qissa) shared a post as a mark of tribute to the late actor. The post was captioned, “Qissa celebrating a decade. Yes, today would have been the day to dance together In memory of the actor, the man, the friend.”

The heartfelt story was reshared by the late actor’s son, Babil Khan. In the story, he wrote, “10 years have gone by, the world spins differently and yet the same. You have left now and yet you stay. @irrfan.” HAVE A LOOK:

In addition to this, Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar also paid tribute as she shared the poster of the film featuring the lead cast, turbaned Irrfan and Tillotama Shome along with others. A long caption was accompanied by the post which reads, “A decade of 'qissa'..irrfan has become a qissa to be told remembered every single day. My children huddle with me and listen to his quissa from uncountable memories I have of him. Thank you @wanderingfilmcompany for this film. It haunts till date for various reasons.@babil.i.k life is about making memories name fame comes later.” HAVE A LOOK:

Minutes after the post was shared, Irrfan’s co-stars in the film and actresses Rasika Duggal and Tillotama Shome reacted to the post. While Shome commented, “Love you. Today obviously, you and him are all over my heart.” Rasika, on the other hand, wrote, “So many beautiful memories.”

About Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost

Speaking of the movie Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost, it was directed by Anup Singh and featured Irrfan Khan, Tillotama Shome, and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

