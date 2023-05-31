10 Years of YJHD: Kalki Koechlin recalls Deepika Padukone teaching them dance; ‘Ranbir will play a prank…’

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji, became a huge sensation especially among the youth, when it was released in 2013. Today, the film has completed 10 years of release, and nostalgic fans have been sharing posts on social media celebrating 10 years of YJHD. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. This morning, Ayan Mukerji shared a lengthy note on Instagram, in which he shared that making this movie was one of the greatest joys of his life. Now, Kalki also took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing all the fun memories with her co-stars Deepika, Ranbir, and Aditya, and with director Ayan Mukerji.

Kalki Koechlin recalls memories with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor on YJHD set

Kalki Koechlin, who played Aditi in the film, shared a video on her Instagram that consists of memorable scenes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In her caption, Kalki wrote that all of them have learnt and grown up a lot since the time they shot for the film, however, there are some things she cannot imagine differently. She then recalled how Deepika Padukone would teach them a dance step that they were unable to follow, while Ranbir Kapoor would always play a prank on them.

“How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys,” wrote Kalki. Check out her post below!

Karan Johar’s post as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 10 years

Producer Karan Johar also shared the video celebrating 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In his caption he wrote, “Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! #10YearsOfYJHD.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10: Ayan Mukerji pens a note of gratitude; Reveals he hasn't watched it fully