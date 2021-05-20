10 Years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Here’s how Kartik Aaryan prepared for his 6 minute long monologue

As Luv Ranjan’s directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama completes a decade since its release, we revisit Kartik Aaryan’s famous monologue scene and how he was able to successfully deliver it.

Luv Ranjan’s directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama captured everyone’s attention with its amazing comedic timing and intriguing plot. The film was able to strike a chord with the teenagers and young adults for its relatable and hilarious storyline. The movie follows the story of three bachelors who find their respective love interests and collectively contemplate the issues they face in their relationships. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma in pivotal roles.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama drew light on modern-day relationships in a witty and powerful manner. Due to the film’s success, it won the most successful small budget film award at the ETC Bollywood Business Awards 2010. While the film did not get success in the opening week, it was able to captivate the audiences with a famous 7-minute long monologue which was delivered by none other than Kartik Aaryan. On the film’s 10th anniversary, we revisit the actor’s experience filming the extraordinary and well-delivered speech. In a chat with Anupama Chopra, the actor had explained the process of filming the monologue. He revealed that he performed the famous scene in one go.

Speaking about the audition process, he said, “We had this audition thing that went on for six months. I was being called every two weeks.” Kartik said that he was told if he did the monologue bit well, he’d be selected for the film.

Kartik revealed the reaction he received for nailing the monologue. He said that everyone clapped after his incredible performance since no one expected someone to ‘actually do’ the scene as it was one of a kind.

The actor also added how long the entire scene was. He explained, “It was a five-and-a-half-pages-long scene and I want to say it again that it was a one-shot thing. It’s always been.”

Credits :Viacom18 Studios on YouTube

