10 Years Of Raajneeti: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's modern day Mahabharata is a fascinating tale even today

Director Prakash Jha has given us many a memorable films. Usually revolving around socio-political issues, Jha's take on some heavy duty political scenarios has always found an audience. From Gangaajal to Aarakshan, Prakash Jha has given his viewers a lot to cherish for over the years. Today, his political ensemble film Raajneeti completes 10 years and continues to remain a fascinating tale. The film starred former lovers and in leading roles and it was their second film after the hit comedy flick Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani.

For the unversed, Raajneeti has largely been inspired by the epic Mahabharata with the film's ensemble cast portraying shades of various characters from the epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, , Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah, Raajneeti released on 4 June, 2010 and opened to critical acclaim.

The political thriller was a massive success at the box office.From its story line, screen play to powerful performances, Raajneeti's multiple layers was well received by the audiences. The connection of Raajneeti and Mahabharata was established flawlessly in the film. Jha not only managed to revolve the characters around the epic but moulded the film into a modern-day version of the epic. Karna, Krishna, Arjuna, Bhima, Duryodhana and Draupadi's shades can be seen in the characters played by the ensemble cast.

While the film did immensely well at the box office and successfully crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office, Raajneeti also saw its fair share of controversies. Many outfits pointed out to the fact that the characters had resembled politicians who were in power at the time. Jha also had to cut down on some crucial scenes and dialogues from the film that were on the edge of hurting religious sentiments. It was only after several cuts, Raajneeti was granted a U/A certificate by the Censor Board.

In today's political climate, Raajneeti still holds it ground and will make for a fascinating tale if you haven't watched it as yet. The film is available on YouTube and Netflix if you wish to catch it during the lockdown.

