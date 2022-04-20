10 Years of Vicky Donor: 5 reasons why Ayushmann, Yami, John & Shoojit's risk on a taboo subject paid off.

The year was 2012 and it was the first time when the term 'content-driven' films was being talked more than ever. Films like Barfi, Gangs of Wasseypur, Cocktail and Agneepath demanded our attention as they kept the box office business ticking that year. In the middle of these big-budget films, came one small and humble story starring two newbies.

Titled Vicky Donor, director Shoojit Sircar was making a comeback after almost two years. Back then, the film was slowly and steadily drumming up excitement among movie buffs with no expectations. While the public knew familiar faces were making their Bollywood debut on the big screen, it has been 10 long years ever since Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam won our hearts.

Today, as Vicky Donor clocks 10 years, we decided to peek into the film's success and list five reasons why a taboo subject like sperm donation found its audience and a great one at that.

Producer John Abraham

Vicky Donor was backed by actor-producer John Abraham. Made on a decent budget of Rs 15 crore, props to John for believing and backing Juhi Chaturvedi and Shoojit Sircar's rather unconventional story. The film set the cash registers at the box office ringing.

Shoojit's comeback after 7 years

Shoojit Sircar had made his directorial debut with the romantic war drama Yahaan back in 2005 and then almost disappeared from the film world. However, in 2012, almost seven years later, the filmmaker made a comeback with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor. The film's success firmly cemented Shoojit Sircar in the industry making him one of the most interesting filmmakers to watch out for.

Fresh Talent

Ayushmann Khurrana had dabbled in RJ -ing, hosting and reality shows before the actor made his debut. By the time Vicky Donor released, Ayushmann was already a household name as a goofy host. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam had a done a few films down South but made her Hindi debut with Vicky Donor. The duo won hearts with their onscreen chemistry and gave fans a new couple to root for with their simple characters.

Massive Box Office Success

While Vicky Donor was well promoted at the time, the film's success further pushed the envelope to end the stigma around sperm donation. Not only in India, but Shoojit Sircar's film also made waves internationally. In fact, as per reports, Vicky Donor was reportedly the third small-budget film of 2012, after Paan Singh Tomar and Kahaani, to receive a wide acceptance by critics, multiplex goers and the audience at large.

Music and Memories

Apart from fantastic performances and a winning storyline, Vicky Donor also included some soul soothing music as well as fun wedding music. From Ayushmann's very own Pani Da to Kho Jaane Do and even Rum Whisky, Vicky Donor's music tugged at our hearts and elevated the film to blockbuster level.

What is your favourite Vicky Donor moment? Let us know in the comments below.

