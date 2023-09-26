100 Years of Dev Anand: Saira Banu reveals 'Dev Saab' offered side gig in Guide; see POST

Dev Anand, a prolific actor adored by the masses, shone brightly in a career that started before Independence and extended into the 21st century. He's renowned for movies like Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam, and Hare Rama Hare Krishan. On his 100th birth anniversary, Saira Banu expressed her admiration and celebrated him on social media. Saira Banu shared several cherished memories with Dev Saab while extending her heartfelt wishes to the legendary actor.

Saira Banu pens a heartfelt note for legendary actor Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary

On the occasion of veteran actor Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary, Saira Banu took to her Instagram handle to share her wishes along with some fond memories and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Happy 100th Birthday ! In the 1955 film “C.I.D" Dev Saab wanted to cast my mother Naseemji but at that time Sultan bhai and I were schooling in London and she had to be there with us, so she declined. Shakilaji did the same role. A similar thing happened in the 1958 film “KAALA PAANI” where Naseemji’s role was then played by Nalini Jaywant. Sahib had described her as the “Greatest Actress” he ever worked with”.

She continued, “We the family knew Dev Saab as an effervescent and friendly guy who loved all of us, be it Sahib, Naseemji, and myself. His favourite punch line was “Hey”! We must meet” but that happened infrequently.”



Banu also mentioned that her mother, actress Naseem Banu, had been offered roles in Dev Anand's movies CID (1955) and Kaala Pani (1958). Unfortunately, she had to turn them down because of her prior commitments. Nevertheless, Banu emphasized that their family regarded Dev Anand as a lively and amiable person who had affection for all of them.

Saira Banu reveals that she was offered the role of Rosie in the film Guide

Saira Banu also recounted a humorous incident involving Dev Anand's shyness around foreigners. She remembered that during the filming of the movie Pyar Mohabbat, Dev Anand felt so anxious about being around foreign tourists on the ship that he initially refused to begin shooting on the first day. Banu mentioned that she and director Shankar Mukerji had to step in and persuade Dev Anand to leave his cabin and start working. Further, the veteran actress also revealed that she was offered the role of Rosie in the film Guide. She wrote, “Fortunately Dev Saab would always forward a role to me in his film, one good example was “GUIDE” for which Ted Danielwski came to my mother’s Nepean Sea Road House at ‘Sea Belle’ to ask me for the film. At that time I was to do Mehboob Khan’s ‘HABBA KHATOON” , the story of the Kashmiri poetess and the role of Yusuf Chak, the Kashmiri prince was to be played by Sahib. This was my priority and so I had to decline “GUIDE”. I am happy about this because I feel I would have been too young to do this role. Similarly, I could not do “TEEN DEVIYAAN” or “JEWEL THIEF.”

The veteran actress, Saira Banu concluded her note by assuring that she would share another “funny incident” about Dev Anand the following day.

