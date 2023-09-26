100 Years of Dev Anand: Zeenat Aman shares throwback PICS; pens heartfelt note: ‘He sparked careers…’

Dev Anand considered one of the top stars from the 1940s to the 1970s, was born on September 26, 1923. This legendary actor appeared in over 100 films throughout a career that lasted for more than six decades. The evergreen hero would have celebrated his 100th birthday today. He played a significant role in elevating Hindi cinema during his era, leaving behind a cherished legacy that still brings smiles to people's faces. Dev Anand was known for his charisma and his ability to portray diverse characters on screen. Now, Zeenat Aman has taken to her social media to celebrate 100 years of “Dev Saab” and penned a heartfelt note.

Zeenat Aman pens a heartfelt note for Dev Anand on his 100 years

Today marks 100 years of the legendary actor Dev Anand and on the occasion, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures from her iconic Dum Maaro Dum song from the film Hare Krishna Hare Ram (1971) and Heera Panna (1973) and penned a heartfelt note along with it. She wrote, “Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave, and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations. It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said.”

She further wrote, “Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot!” and concluded with a pink flower emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Zeenat Aman revealed she never had an ‘inter-personal’ relationship with Raj Kapoor

During the ABP Ideas Of India 2023 summit, Zeenat Aman mentioned that she was selected by Raj Kapoor to work in the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and she attended a party as his upcoming leading lady. She said, “Raj had signed me for Satyam Shivam Sundaram and I went there as his about-to-be heroine. I never had an interpersonal relationship (with him), not before that and never after that. It was always a director-actor relationship (between us). He was passionate about his work and I was passionate about his work but never did he ask me why I did not wear white. In fact, if you look at it, I have never worn white on his sets or parties. Never has he said 'Why didn't you wear white'? With all due respect, ek kahani banane me, hindsight se kuch interesting banane ke liye kuch jumle daal dete hain (sometimes, some phrases are added to make a narrative or a story interesting).”

She mentioned that while she is not quite too sure of Dev Anand's point of view, she can confidently say that the statement he made was incorrect, and she intends to address this in her autobiography. She also expressed her respect and admiration for Dev Anand but emphasized that his claim was not accurate.

