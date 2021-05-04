102 Not Out turns 3: Beside this film, 5 movies where Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor’s chemistry won hearts

As Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out completes three years of the release today, we bring you five more movies wherein you can cherish the camaraderie between the two superstars.

Amitabh Bachchan and have been two of the biggest superstars Bollywood has ever witnessed. While one had carved a niche for himself as the angry young man, the other was touted to be the king of romance. But despite their different genres, both Rishi and Big B had shared a great camaraderie both off and onscreen. This was even evident in their last movie together 102 Not Out wherein these senior actors play the role of the father-son duo.

Released in 2018, 102 Not Out was a movie wherein a 102 year father (played by Amitabh Bachchan) was seen giving some major life lessons to his 75-year-old son (played by Rishi Kapoor) as he made him relieve the fondest memories again. The main lesson from the movie was to live life to the fullest and enjoy every bit of it. Needless to say, Amitabh and Rishi’s chemistry in the movie was on point and left everyone in awe. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time when the two superstars had won millions of hearts with their stunning camaraderie. So, as 102 Not Out completes three years of release, we bring you 5 other movies wherein Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared a great equation:

Kabhi Kabhie

Yash Chopra directorial Kabhi Kabhie marked Big B and Rishi’s first collaboration. The movie also featured Rakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, and Simi Garewal in key roles and was a massive hit. Interestingly, Rishi was seen playing the role of Shashi and Rakhee’s son, while Amitabh was Rakhee’s former lover.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Another popular family drama, Amar Akbar Anthony featured Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan as the main leads. The trio played the role of brothers opposite Shabana Azmi, Neetu Kapoor, Parveen Babi, respectively. Vinod, Rishi and Big B’s equation and the heart-touching story was well received by the audience and Amar Akbar Anthony was a massive hit.

Ajooba

Did you know Amitabh Bachchan played a superhero in a fantasy movie in the 90s? Well, yes this is true. He played the titular role in the 1991 release Ajooba which was helmed by Shashi Kapoor. While the movie also featured stars like Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia etc, it was Rishi and Amitabh’s chemistry that won the thumbs up.

Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan’s performance in Coolie is widely appreciated. The action comedy, which had Big B in the role of a coolie, also featured Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rati Agnihotri, Kader Khan and Suresh Oberoi in the lead. While this Manmohan Desai directorial was a massive box office hit, people also hailed Amitabh’s chemistry with Rati and Rishi.

Naseeb

Another Manmohan Desai directorial, Naseeb featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini in the lead. The movie came with an interesting storyline that revolved around destiny and fate. Released in 1981, Naseeb had also managed to set the box office on fire.

