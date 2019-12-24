11 Years of Ghajini: From Aamir Khan's look to AR Murugadoss's direction, reasons to watch the film again

As Aamir Khan's Ghajini completes 11 years today, we would like to list down 5 reasons why one should watch the film again.

In 2008, on the very same day, director A. R. Murugadoss introduced the audience with an amazing revenge drama. This action-thriller film starred , Asin, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Rawat in lead roles, with Tinnu Anand, and Riyaz Khan in supporting roles. The score and soundtrack were composed by A. R. Rahman. Ghajini was the Hindi remake of Murugadoss's 2005 Tamil film of the same name starring Suriya, which inspired by the 2000 film Memento and the 1951 movie Happy Go Lovely.

Ghajini is the story of a businessman Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan) who develops anterograde amnesia following a violent encounter in which his love interest, a model named Kalpana (Asin), was killed. He tries to avenge the killing with the aid of photographs from a Polaroid Instant camera and permanent tattoos on his body. The movie had set a benchmark in Bollywood. The movie was so much loved by the audience that Aamir Khan's character was featured in a 3D video game titled Ghajini – The Game, which is based on the film.

As Ghajini completes 11 years today, we at Pinkvilla would like to list down 5 reasons why one should watch the film and get engrossed in it again.

1. Aamir Khan:

Aamir Khan as Sanjay Singhania had done a fabulous job in the movie. A scar on his head, Aamir’s Ghajini look was enhanced by his much-talked-about physical transformation. The actor's six-pack abs also became the talk of the town. The actor's performance was applauded by all. Even the Film industry went gaga over Aamir's killer performance in the movie. The actor left no stone unturned to get into the character of Sanjay.

2. Direction:

The story of the film was just amazing. It had romance, action, revenge and everything. There is not one single scene where the audience will get bored. Each and every scene was just mind-blowing. A. R. Murugadoss showed Aamir in a never seen avatar. From the amazing action scenes to the emotional scenes, Murugadoss took the audience to an amazing journey with Ghajini. The characters actually felt real and relatable. The movie connected well with the emotions of the audiences.

3. Dialogues:

The movie had some amazing and funny dialogues. From hard-hitting dialogue like, "Vishvas aur ghamand mein bahut kum farak hai ... main kar sakta hoon, yeh mera vishvas hai ... sirf main hi kar sakta hoon, yeh mera ghamand", to a shayari like "Bas ek haan ke intezaar mein raat yunhi guzar jayegi ... ab toh bas uljhan hai saath mere, neend kahan aayegi ... subah ki kiran na jaane kaunsa sandesh layegi ... rim jhim si gungunayegi ya pyas adhoori reh jayegi", it was just great.

4. Songs:

The movie had some good songs. From the romantic song, Guzaarish to the emotional song Kaise Mujhe, the songs are still hummed and listened by the listeners. Aamir Khan showed off his swag in Behka which made Aamir's fans go crazy.

5. 100 crore club:

Ghajini became the first Indian film to break the Rs100 crore barrier at the domestic box office. Ghajini was released on Christmas 2008 on 1,550 screens across India and 322 abroad. The film made a record Rs114.10 crore nett in India business, grossing Rs194 crore worldwide. As the first Rs100 crore film, Ghajini set a benchmark.

