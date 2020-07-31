11 Years of Love Aaj Kal: Deepika Padukone pays a tribute to the movie; Changes her social media name to Meera

As Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal turns 11 today, the actress paid a perfect tribute to the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

has been one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood who never shies away from experimenting with her roles on the silver screen. From being a girl a bubbly girl next door, to the one living life on her own terms, a loving daughter, a fearless lover, a Rajput queen and much more, we have seen Deepika in several roles in her movies. Amid this, we have always been in awe of Deepika’s performance as Meera in Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 release Cocktail which also featured in the lead.

The diva played the role of a beautiful, carefree and career dominated girl who was quite practical when it comes to her relationships. We all love her as Meera. So as Love Aaj Kal completed 11 years of its release today, Deepika paid a heartfelt tribute to the movie and changed her social media name as Meera. This isn’t all. She also changed her display image to the poster of Love Aaj Kal featuring herself and Saif.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s perfect tribute to Saif Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal:

Interestingly, Imtiaz Ali came up with modern age Love Aaj Kal as well early this year starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. However, it failed to match up the admiration of the original movie.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and a yet to be titled project with Prabhas.

