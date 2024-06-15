11 Years of Fukrey: Richa Chadha recalls film got her ‘to be with my future baby-daddy’ Ali Fazal; asks fans if they want 4th part

Richa Chadha’s breakthrough came with Gangs of Wasseypur back in 2012. But she was also afraid of being typecast after her stint in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama. This image was shattered when she turned to comedy and won the hearts of cinephiles as Bholi Punjaban with the 2013 movie Fukrey.

As the film turned 11 this year, the actress took to social media and expressed her gratitude for the entertainer, which also made her meet with her husband, actor Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha gets emotional as Fukrey turns 11

A while ago, mom-to-be Richa Chadha took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of the memories she made while shooting for Fukrey. She also penned a lengthy note stating how the movie helped her break the stereotype that Gangs of Wasseypur had created. The actress further penned that it was through this movie that she met with her ‘future baby-daddy’ Ali Fazal.

Her post read, “Fukrey (2013) is a film that’ll always remain close to my (heart) in an absolute sense. Not just because of what it did for me personally, i.e put me on the map commercially, broke the stereotype that ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ had created to some extent, and got me to be with my future baby-daddy, (who would have thought), but also the joy this film brings to all of North India, especially saddi Dilli!”

Expressing her gratitude for the team of Fukrey, she penned, “Forever grateful to @honeytrehan for casting me here, and to @mriglamba for picking me, @vipulhappy for writing such an iconic part, along with Mrig, unheard of for any woman, and most importantly grateful to @excelmovies for taking a chance on rank newcomers like us, at that point! Met and made so many friends like @rupalivaidya @vishalrr @rheawaghahujaa @nidhidexter and of course my homies @pulkitsamrat @fukravarun @oyemanjot @alifazal9!”

Richa concluded her post by expressing that it was one of the greatest pleasures of her life to make the audience laugh with the movie. As she thanked cinephiles for showering love on the film, she also inquired, "Should there be a part 4?'"

Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Ali and Richa are all set to welcome their first child next month.

