11 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor's THIS Animal co-star was initially offered Taran's role?

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 11 years of release today, on May 31. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and others.

Only a few know that Kunaal's role of Taran was offered to someone else but he couldn't sign the film for some reason. Can you guess him?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Taran's role was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kunaal Roy Kapur played the role of Taran, the husband of Kalki Koechlin's character Aditi. But he was not the first choice for this role in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film.

According to several reports, Taran's role was first offered to Bobby Deol. The makers of YJHD approached Deol for Taran's role but he had already given his dates for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, hence, he had to reject the offer.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Deepika played the roles of Bunny and Naina while Aditya Roy Kapur won the hearts with his role as Avi.

The plot of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani follows four friends Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi going on a trip. During this trip, Bunny and Naina fell in love but he had no time for it due to his profession. Later when they again met at Aditi's wedding, their love blossomed. The rollercoaster ride of emotion, love, and a bit of comedy captured everyone's hearts and the film is still fans' favorite. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's work front

Ranbir Kapoor who was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, is gearing up for the release of Ramayana. The film also features Sai Pallavi.

Up next, he also has Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film casts Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It is expected to be released in December 2025. Ranbir will also be seen in Animal's sequel titled Animal Park.

Deepika Padukone who will soon embrace motherhood, will be seen in Singham Again co-starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others. It will be released on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Wonder which Taylor Swift songs would suit Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara and more? We've got you covered